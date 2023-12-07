Xtract One Technologies Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 3.12 million compared to CAD 0.646806 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 3.12 million compared to CAD 0.646806 million a year ago.

Net loss was CAD 2.7 million compared to CAD 4.92 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.