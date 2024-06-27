Chairman's Statement

CONTINUED

We have commissioned a phase 2 pre concentration test programme, aimed at specific techniques to further assess the benefits and contribution of pre-concentration prior to main plant treatment. This work is currently in progress and the test work results will be released during the third quarter 2024 and if considered appropriate further financial and technical optimisation will be carried out.

The Bushranger project is open-ended in several directions and the Ascot section has yet to be defined. If one takes a global view of copper exploration projects, the Bushranger project is well placed in that it is open ended to further discovery, located in a very favourable jurisdiction. The project economics, whilst currently marginal, have the potential to be favourably rerated if the forecasted Cu price is attained and appears sustainable.

The board took the decision to dispose its interest in a pure gold project to be part of the exciting fundamentals for copper in the coming decade.

We were always convinced that the demand fundamentals were present and that motivated our decision for copper focus. What took us completely by surprise was the supply side fundamentals recent deterioration. The media is reporting on an almost daily basis the failure of existing mines to achieve forecasted results and governmental actions closing down existing capacity. Chile appears to be underperforming in copper production, with a major copper mining company suffering a closure set back in Panama and a general Latin-American disdain for copper mining. This together with a general global lack of new projects and projects under development, suggests a fearful future for copper supply. Analysts are suggesting a 20% shortfall for the supply against demand, which will inevitably derail mankind's third world development together with renewable energy and EV aspirations.

Despite the volatile copper prices there is still a push-pull debate among those who make the forecast and those who make the decision for new copper mine capacity. In the face of the stark fundamentals, it is difficult to understand how any logical thinking person can be so negative as to predict falling copper prices.

It is apparent that geopolitical tension is at a 30 year high with potentially more to come and that factor could mitigate world growth and development, but if you believe in a bright new future then copper can only outperform against all other metals.

The recently aborted BHP bid for Anglo-American Corporation would not, had it have been successful, produce any more copper. It would have resulted in new ownership of current assets but no new copper, either in exploration or development. Only the majors have the financing power to develop tomorrow's copper mines and their threshold appears to be 1million tonnes of contained copper for a viable project. In my opinion, they need to lower the bar, since these projects do not currently exist. Over the last three years, I have been known to quote "the day of the small miner is back". I firmly believe that this is the case and modest projects previously challenged by grade, location or financing may have a role to play in the short to midterm future. Hence the reason for your company embarking on the mission to identify smaller projects which can be developed quickly in favourable jurisdictions.

In essence, the Company is pursuing the copper mission aggressively in the knowledge that successful exploration will lead either to a mine which can be developed by ourselves or if big enough will be much sought after by the majors.

The perfect storm is brewing for copper and your company is well placed to take advantage.

I would like to thank my fellow directors and management with their untiring and well-focused efforts during a very active and volatile period, which has refocused and transformed the Company.

Colin Bird

Executive Chairman

26 June 2024