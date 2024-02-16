Xtract Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based resource, development, and mining company with projects in Australia, Mozambique, and Zambia. The Company's projects include Bushranger Copper-Gold, Eureka Copper, Kalengwa Copper, Kakuyu Copper, Manica Alluvials and Manica Gold. The Bushranger Copper-Gold project is located in the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB), New South Wales, Australia's, a copper-gold province. The Kakuyu Project is located approximately 53 kilometers (km) north-west of the town of Mumbwa, in the Central Province of Zambia. The Kalengwa Copper Project is located in the North-western province of Zambia, approximately 800 km north-west of Lusaka and 400 km south-west of Kitwe. The Eureka copper-gold property comprises approximately 345 hectares and is accessed by a 100 km dirt road from Kabwe, west of the Zambian Copperbelt district. The Manica Gold project is located four km north of Manica town, over 270 km west-northwest of the city of Beira, Mozambique.

Sector Gold