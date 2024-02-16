Xtract Resources PLC - London-based diversified metals and minerals producer - Says the longstop date for the disposal of its stake in the Manica gold project has been extended by a week to February 23. This is to allow for "completion of certain administrative matters". Xtract in January announced an agreement to sell its 23% net profit share interest in the Mozambique asset to partner MMP for USD15 million.
Current stock price: 0.97 pence, down 3.5% on Friday
12-month change: down 48%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.