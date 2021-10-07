Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKMR   US98421Q1076

XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, INC.

(DKMR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xtreme Fighting Championships : Announces Dates Of Next Two Showcase MMA Events

10/07/2021 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DESTIN, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is ending 2021 and kicking off 2022 with two epic events in the Hexagon; YoungGuns 4 will take place Dec. 10 and XFC 46 will go down Jan. 28.

YoungGuns 4 and XFC 46 will both air LIVE on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.

Location, fights and more big announcements will be coming soon.

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "The XFC has some really big plans in store for 2022, and we're excited to close out 2021 with another action-packed night on December 10!"

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "YoungGuns 4 and XFC 46 will be our biggest and most exciting events yet. We can't wait to announce some of the epic fights we've got scheduled for these cards because we know combat sports fans are going to be more excited than ever when the Hexagon door locks."

About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
ed.kapp1@gmail.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-fighting-championships-announces-dates-of-next-two-showcase-mma-events-301395206.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, INC.
10/06XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
09/27Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
09/27XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
09/20XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
09/20Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/10XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Raises The Bar Once Again With XFC 45, YoungGuns 3 On The ..
PR
08/05XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Unveils Extensive Global Broadcast Schedule For XFC 45, Yo..
PR
08/05XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Active Military Personnel, Law Enforcement Officers Eligib..
PR
08/03XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : FOX Unveils Extensive Broadcast Schedule For XFC 45/YoungG..
PR
07/13XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : 45 Main Card Unveiled
PR
More news