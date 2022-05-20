Log in
Xtreme Fighting Championships : Current Report (Form 8-K)

05/20/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) off The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2022

XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Nevada 333-140177 98-0503336
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
495 Grand Boulevard,Miramar BeachFL 32550
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(949)290-4919

Registrant's telephone number

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

ITEM 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(b) Newly Engaged Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On May 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the appointment of TPS Thayer ("Thayer") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately, to perform independent audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, neither the Company, nor anyone on its behalf, consulted Thayer regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered with respect to the consolidated financial statements of the Company, and no written report or oral advice was provided to the Company by Thayer that was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a "disagreement" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a "reportable event" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, INC.
Date: May 19, 2022 /s/ Steve Smith
Steve Smith, CEO

