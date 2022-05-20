Xtreme Fighting Championships : Current Report (Form 8-K)

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2022

XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, INC.

Nevada 333-140177 98-0503336 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

495 Grand Boulevard , Miramar Beach FL 32550 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(949)290-4919

ITEM 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(b) Newly Engaged Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On May 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the appointment of TPS Thayer ("Thayer") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately, to perform independent audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, neither the Company, nor anyone on its behalf, consulted Thayer regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered with respect to the consolidated financial statements of the Company, and no written report or oral advice was provided to the Company by Thayer that was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a "disagreement" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a "reportable event" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

