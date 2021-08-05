Xtreme Fighting Championships : Unveils Extensive Global Broadcast Schedule For XFC 45, YoungGuns 3

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) unveiled its extensive global broadcast schedule for XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3, which take place Friday, Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC 45 will air LIVE on the following networks on Friday, Aug. 6 (10 pm ET)

Around The World

XFCTV.com

United States

FOX Sports 2

Mexico

TVP

Yugoslavia

Arena Sports

Africa

WATAAA Africa

Eastern Europe

BRL

Latin America

Medio Tiempo

Middle East

WATAAA MENA

*XFC 45 will also air via tape delay on FOX Deportes (United States), Heraldo TV (Mexico) and Azteca Paga (Latin America).

YoungGuns 3 will air LIVE on the following networks on Friday, Aug. 6 (7:30 pm ET)

Around The World

XFCTV.com

Central America

Tigo Sports

*YoungGuns3 will also air via tape delay on FOX Deportes (United States), Heraldo TV (Mexico), TVP (Mexico) and Azteca Paga (Latin America).

Weigh-Ins for XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3 will air LIVE on the following networks on Thursday, Aug. 5 (7:30 pm ET)

Around The World

XFCTV.com

United States

FOX Sports 2

FOX Deportes

Mexico

TVP

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The XFC's broadcast network spans the globe, and our viewership is increasing with every event. We expect flawless execution at XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3, and an unforgettable night of action for fans around the world."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're thrilled to once again present the XFC's world-class product to sports fans around the globe."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

ed.kapp1@gmail.com

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships