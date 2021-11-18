Xtreme Fighting Championships Unveils YoungGuns 4 Preliminary Card

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is excited to unveil the Preliminary Card of its next action-packed mixed martial arts event, YoungGuns 4, on Dec. 10 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

In the Preliminary Card Main Event, two of the hottest undefeated amateur prospects in the United States collide as Joel Harkey (5-0) takes on Hunter Oberst (3-0) in the XFC's stacked featherweight division. All of Harkey's and Oberst's eight victories have come by stoppage.

YoungGuns 4 Main Card

155 pounds: Kenny Cross (12-3) vs. Jose Martinez (12-5)

135 pounds: Austin Bashi (4-0) vs. Sean McPadden (5-1)

135 pounds: Mando Gutierrez (5-1) vs. Chaka Worthy (4-4)

155 pounds: Ryse Brink (8-2) vs. Dennis Hughes Jr. (6-3)

145 pounds: Mike Taylor (3-3) vs. Moe Williams (5-5)

155 pounds: Austin Limberger (5-5) vs. Jordan McDonald (2-2)

YoungGuns 4 Preliminary Card

145 pounds: Joel Harkey (5-0) vs. Hunter Oberst (3-0)

125 pounds: Wendy Anundson (0-0) vs. Atty Belanger (4-2)

155 pounds: Brendan Duneghy (0-0) vs. Ousman Sarr (0-0)

165 pounds: Patrick Atonides (5-3) vs. Adrian Lyons (4-4)

145 pounds: Isaiah Podbregar (0-0) vs. Abe Saghir (0-0)

205 pounds: Andy Coronado (0-2) vs. Kaimen Longoria (0-0)

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "The 12 fighters we're going to see competing on the YoungGuns 4 Preliminary Card all have big goals in the sport and are hungry to make a killer first impression in the Hexagon."

XFC Majority Owner, Chairman & CEO Steve Smith: "Oftentimes the fighters on the XFC's Preliminary Cards steal the show. These six fights feature the future stars of the Hexagon and all matches guarantee fireworks."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

