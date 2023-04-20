Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) Announces Triumphant Return to MMA Action with Fight Event on Detroit Grand Prix Weekend

XFC Grand Prix™ waves green flag on the official return of The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear to the downtown streets of the Motor City

DETROIT, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighters, start your engines! Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC"), a premier international mixed martial arts organization (XFCI: OTC US), returns to action with XFC Grand Prix™, a premier MMA professional fight night event scheduled for June 2, 2023, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in downtown Detroit. The event will be broadcast nationally and streamed globally. Tickets to XFC Grand Prix go on sale the week of May 1 at XFCFight.com or at the box office.

XFC Grand Prix coincides with the return of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear to the downtown streets of Detroit, making the first weekend of June the unofficial kick off to summer sports in the Motor City. The Friday evening XFC Grand Prix will be preceded by practice and qualifying sessions featuring all of the racing series competing on day one of the Detroit Grand Prix weekend.

"We have a number of firsts happening with our reimagining of the Downtown Detroit Grand Prix experience," said Bud Denker, President of Penske Corporation and Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. "The XFC event adds another exciting facet to the weekend, and for fans, it's going to be an amazing three days in Detroit."

XFC Grand Prix marks the first MMA event for the new Wayne State Fieldhouse, which opened in 2021 and is home to the Wayne State Warriors men's and women's basketball teams and the Detroit Pistons' NBA G League team, the Motor City Cruise.

"Just as INDYCAR is making a triumphant return to downtown Detroit, our city is excited to welcome fans of MMA for the international debut of the XFC Grand Prix fight series," said Claude Molinari, Detroit Sports Commission President and CEO. "It is no surprise that XFC has selected Detroit given our city's legendary sports history from Joe Louis to racing. There is no better place to host a sporting event than the City of Champions, and we know the fights will make an already great weekend of sporting events even better."

XFC Grand Prix attendees can choose between general admission and VIP seating packages. Details about the fight card, corporate sponsors, pre- and post-fight fighter appearances, and broadcast partners will be announced weekly leading up to the fight. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information or www.XFCGrandPrix.com for exclusive XFC and XFC Grand Prix licensed merchandise.

"We are excited to be back to doing what XFC does best, which is to discover and feature some of the best professional MMA fighters in the world going head-to-head in highly competitive action," said Steve Smith, Founder and CEO of XFC. "We are back in full force with an exciting fight card full of emerging MMA talent, in a new and purpose-built stadium that the fans will love, and we'll be broadcasting and streaming globally from the heart of the sports loving city of Detroit."

Doug Kuiper, Chief Operating Officer of the XFC and former executive at the Ilitch organization, which owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers and manages many of Detroit's most exciting venues and events, added: "The overlapping demographics of racing fans and combat sports fans is striking, as is the complementary format of daytime racing and evening fight events. The festival format of Detroit Grand Prix weekend and the organization's support drove us to choose Detroit as the first of many XFC Grand Prix events, and we know the adrenaline rush of a perfect venue and packed house will be a win-win for fans and fighters."

About XFC

Headquartered in Pensacola, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC") is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization, trading under the ticker symbol XFCI. The XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in-stadium venues, and as the most prolific pipeline of fighters to the UFC. For more information on the company, visit www.XFCFight.com or for XFC or XFC Grand Prix licensed merchandise, visit the XFC Store at www.XFCapparel.com.

XFC has streaming, on-demand and broadcast partners worldwide, including previous events hosted by HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried by some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable and satellite television networks.

