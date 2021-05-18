Xtreme Fighting Championships : Ready To Deliver Action-Packed, Two-Event MMA Showcase In Iowa

DESTIN, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is ready to deliver an action-packed fight week showcase in Des Moines, IA, featuring XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 at beautiful Wells Fargo Arena, LIVE on FOX Sports.

XFC 44 features Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath's return to the Main Event as he welcomes top Mexican contender Jose "El Teco" Quinonez to the famed Hexagon, LIVE on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com. XFC 44 is stacked with the action-packed Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

YoungGuns 2 introduces the next generation of MMA superstars to the XFC's global platform, LIVE on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com. The event will feature several returning combatants from YoungGuns 1, a number of young athletes who have earned XFC contracts through our International Tryout Events, and a handful of new fighters hungry to showcase their skills on the international stage.

XFC 44

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5)

Bantamweight Main Event

Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Jose Verdugo (19-9)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Marino Eatman (5-3) vs. Brett Martin (9-1)

Heavyweight Feature Bout

Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut)

Bantamweight Feature Bout

YoungGuns 2

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

Davi Young vs. Jake Kozorosky

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

James Bennett vs. Boston Salmon

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

Luis Navarro vs. Tyson Miller

YoungGuns Welterweight Bout

Cody Linne vs. Orlando Ortega

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout

Ygor Gorbachev vs. Juan Roman

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Atty Belanger vs. Autumn Newcomb

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to deliver two world-class, professional MMA events in one night on May 28. XFC 44 features many of the XFC's biggest stars, and YoungGuns 2 will showcase the future of combat sports athletes."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're counting down the minutes until fight week in Iowa. The story of MMA can't be told without this great state, and we've got two world-class events on deck for May 28 at the spectacular Wells Fargo Arena. This will be an unforgettable night for those who join us in Des Moines, and for everyone watching around the world."

