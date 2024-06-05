Official replay available for purchase on TrillerTV and included as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription plan.

DETROIT, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XFC Grand Prix II is in the books, fight fans, and what a night it was! Hosted by Xtreme Fighting Championships and presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI), the event lived up to its billing and provided an unforgettable evening of MMA action to fans in Detroit and around the world via streaming partner Triller TV.



The official replay of XFC Grand Prix II is available on Triller TV, and is also included in subscriptions to Triller TV+. TrillerTV provides a cable-free, device agnostic streaming choice for fans to watch XFC from any device, anywhere.

“Hats off to the fighters, fans, sponsors and partners who all came together to produce a tremendous evening of XFC entertainment,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “As our organization continues to grow and re-establish itself, events like XFC Grand Prix II show everyone that this is a top-level professional league, committed to the fighters and their journeys, and we’re gaining momentum as we plan for future events.”

The Masonic Temple provided the perfect backdrop to the night: vintage Detroit style, one of the city’s grand meccas for entertainment, hosting a display of athletic prowess and bravery with 1,500 fans right on top of the action. It was loud and raucous from the prelims to the main event, and with a full fight card of nine bouts on the evening there was plenty to keep the live and Triller TV PPV audiences entertained.

But as we know in the hyper-competitive world of MMA, there is no grey area when it comes to the results. Therefore, 18 talented fighters entered the Hexagon at XFC Grand Prix II, and nine emerged as victors. Click here for the full fight-card results.

Earning Fight of the Night honors was Rainn Guerrero, who scored a hard-fought unanimous decision over Pearl Gonzalez. It was an extremely tough and bloody battle with both fighters landing strikes throughout the 15-minute bout, and Rainndrop proved herself by going toe-to-toe with The Chitown Princess and coming out the winner. It was a quality win over a tough opponent and a positive step forward for Guerrero, who improves to 6-2 on her career. Check out Rainn’s post-fight interview straight from the streets of Detroit!

In the heavyweight main event, Alex Nicholson bested Carl Seumanutafa with a TKO at 4:09 in the first round. Seumanutafa was able to take Nicholson to the mat earlier in the round, but The Spartan got out of it quickly and was back on his feet, when he then unleashed a barrage of strikes and elbows that eventually brought about the end of the match. Nicholson’s record improves to 16-10 with the victory, and he was nothing but respectful to his opponent in his post-fight comments: “I was trying to drop him with every single shot, but Carl’s one tough son of a gun, God bless him.”

In other bouts, local favorite Kenny Cross brought the house down with his win over Emilio Chavez. Cross was the aggressor from the opening bell, and he landed several kicks and strikes on Chavez, who survived the first round. In the second, however, Cross was too much and he ended the bout at 1:17 of the second round with an armbar submission. Dan Moret was another top performer on the night, he scored an impressive first-round victory over Brazilian Raush Manfio.

A number of VIPs attended for the event, including NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson and the board of directors of Xtreme One Entertainment, parent company to the XFC. Board member Ettore “Big E” Ewen was among them, and he spent time ahead of the show meeting with fans and posing for photos. Folks of all ages lined up to meet the former WWE champion, whose ability to connect with people and make them smile is truly next-level.

While the XFC fighters and the Triller TV broadcast team were in Detroit, the team also took time out for some community outreach by meeting with students and leaders from Team GUTS, a Detroit-area non-profit that provides fitness programs to children and young adults with special needs and disabilities.

Several students from the Team GUTS martial arts class entered the Hexagon for a workout led by former fighter and current Triller TV color commentator Jessica Aguilar. Joining Jessica and the students were fighters Von Simons, Tyler Hill, Pearl Gonzalez and Alex Nicholson – all were extremely generous with their time and attention to the students. It was an unforgettable experience for all involved, and a reminder that even the toughest people in the world can have hearts of gold.

Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC-licensed merchandise. The XFC Fan Shop is now live, access directly at https://xfc.axomo.com/ or through the tab on XFCFight.com.

