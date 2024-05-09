12-month global agreement starts with XFC Grand Prix II, May 31 in Detroit

DETROIT, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) and its wholly owned subsidiary XFC Global, Inc. are proud to announce a yearlong media rights distribution agreement with TrillerTV to stream the organization’s XFC live mixed martial arts events.

The platform currently has over 8 million registered users. Additionally, XFC will take advantage of Triller’s pay-per-view promotional capabilities across numerous platforms, including promotion on the home screen of over 7,000 smart TV models.

“Building off the success of XFC50, we’re pleased to team up with TrillerTV and secure a broadcast agreement for the next year of XFC events,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “Fans can watch TrillerTV from any device, anywhere, and the platform is a recognized leader in combat sports streaming. Tune in May 31 for XFC Grand Prix II live from Detroit and see the passion and skill of our athletes.”

XFC Grand Prix II will stream live on May 31, 2024, from Detroit to any device using TrillerTV whether it be a mobile, OTT or a SmartTV app, or via the TrillerTV.com website. TrillerTV and XFC are offering an early-purchase discount for XFC Grand Prix II of $19.99 if purchased by May 29, 2024, and then $24.99 following.

XFC Grand Prix II will feature a main event between heavyweights Alex Nicholson and Carl Seumanutafa, a featured bout with Pearl Gonzalez and Rainn Guerrero, and Michigan-based MMA talent such as Collin Anglin. The fight card includes a mix of veterans from the UFC, Bellator and the PFL, along with up-and-comers and the next generation of MMA champions.

“XFC is a top MMA brand that features compelling fighters in their events,” said TrillerTV CMO Kim Hurwitz. “We’re looking forward to a convivial distribution partnership this year filled with exciting talent.”

The livestream will be supported by an all-star team of commentators. At the front is veteran sports reporter and broadcaster Ronnie Duncan calling the blow-by-blow action, joined on color commentary by Jessica Aguilar, a UFC and Bellator combatant who stepped into the cage 30 times during her pro MMA career. Actor/comedian/sports commentator Jonny Loquasto will handle back-of-the-house announcing, while Detroit’s own Rhyan Neco completes the team as ring announcer.

Tickets to attend XFC Grand Prix II live are available at XFCFight.com or at the Masonic Temple box office. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices starting from $10.

Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC-licensed merchandise. The XFC Fan Shop is now live, access directly at https://xfc.axomo.com/ or through the tab on XFCFight.com.

About TrillerTV

TrillerTV is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events to more than 8M registered users. Additionally, TrillerTV offers exclusive subscription packages such as AEW Plus in select regions, and TrillerTV+, the Best Value in Streaming Sports, Worldwide. Consumers can enjoy TrillerTV globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, TrillerTV supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications; Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD/ TiVO, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex, as well as more than 7,000 models of Smart TVs. TrillerTV also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE by Triller 24/7 both on and off platform. Visit TrillerTV online at www.TrillerTV.com. Follow TrillerTV on Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, Facebook, and Threads. TrillerTV is owned by Triller Hold Co LLC.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

