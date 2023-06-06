ADRs End Higher, Xunlei Trades Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.1% to 152.43. The European index increased 0.5% to 147.57, the Asian index gained 1.9% to 175.63, the Latin American index jumped 2.4% to 198.82 and the emerging markets index added 2.1% to 292.96.

ADRs of Xunlei closed up 24% to $1.68 after the Chinese multinational technology company said its board of directors has approved a new share buyback program, under which it may repurchase up to $20 million of its shares over the next 12 months.

