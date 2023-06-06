Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xunlei Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XNET   US98419E1082

XUNLEI LIMITED

(XNET)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
1.680 USD   +24.44%
05:43pADRs End Higher, Xunlei Trades Actively
DJ
10:43aTech Firms Buoy Asian Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
10:17aXunlei's Board Approves $20 Million Share Repurchase Program; Shares Rise
MT
ADRs End Higher, Xunlei Trades Actively

06/06/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.1% to 152.43. The European index increased 0.5% to 147.57, the Asian index gained 1.9% to 175.63, the Latin American index jumped 2.4% to 198.82 and the emerging markets index added 2.1% to 292.96.

ADRs of Xunlei closed up 24% to $1.68 after the Chinese multinational technology company said its board of directors has approved a new share buyback program, under which it may repurchase up to $20 million of its shares over the next 12 months.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 1742ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 0.18% 988.494 Real-time Quote.2.93%
XUNLEI LIMITED 24.44% 1.68 Delayed Quote.-25.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 341 M - -
Net income 2022 21,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87,4 M 87,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 097
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart XUNLEI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xunlei Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XUNLEI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jinbo Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yubo Zhang President & Director
Nai Jiang Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Wen Jie Wu Independent Director
Ya Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XUNLEI LIMITED-7.69%87
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
