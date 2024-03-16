Certain Shares of Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 13-SEP-2023 to 16-MAR-2024.

Details:
XVIVO?s board members and shareholding members of the senior management have undertaken not to, subject to customary exceptions, divest any shares in XVIVO for a period of 180 days from the settlement date of the Directed Issue.