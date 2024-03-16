Xvivo Perfusion AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company focused on developing optimized solutions for organ, tissue and cell preservation in connection with transplantation. The Company operates in two segments: Durable goods and Non-Durable goods. The Durable goods segment comprises sale and rental income from XVIVO Perfusion System (XPS) machines. The Non-Durable goods segment implies revenue from the sale of products and services that are solutions and disposable items. The Company's product portfolio consists of Perfadex, STEEN Solution, XPS, XPS Disposable Kit, XVIVO Lung Cannula Set, XVIVO Organ Chamber, XPS PGM Disposable Sensors and Silicone Tubing Set. The Company markets its products in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and North & South America.