Xvivo Perfusion : Aktieoptionsprogram 2023 (Villkor)

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation. In case of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English texts, the Swedish text shall prevail. Bilaga A Villkor för XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ):s teckningsoptioner 2023 Terms and Conditions for XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)'s warrants 2023 1 Definitioner/Definitions I dessa villkor ska följande benämningar ha den innebörd som anges nedan. In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the meaning given below. Aktiebolagslagen aktiebolagslagen (2005:551); Companies Act the Swedish Companies Act (SFS 2005:551); avstämningskonto värdepapperskonto i Euroclears avstämningsregister där respektive innehavares innehav av teckningsoptioner eller innehav av aktier förvärvade genom utnyttjande av teckningsoptioner är registrerat; Securities Account a securities account (Sw. avstämningskonto) with Euroclear in which the respective Warrant Holders' holding of Warrants or holdings of shares acquired pursuant to exercise of Warrants are registered; bankdag dag som inte är lördag, söndag eller annan allmän helgdag eller som beträffande betalning av skuldebrev inte är likställd med allmän helgdag i Sverige; Business Day a day which is not a Sunday or other public holiday or, with respect to the payment of promissory notes, is not equated with a public holiday in Sweden; Banken den bank eller det kontoförande institut som Bolaget vid var tid utsett att handha administration av teckningsoptionerna enligt dessa villkor; Bank the bank or account operator which the Company at each time has appointed to handle the administration of the Warrants in accordance with these terms and conditions; Bolaget XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ), org.nr 556561-0424; Company XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ), company reg. no. 556561-0424; Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, org nr 556112-8074; Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, (the Swedish Central Securities Depository and Clearing Organisation), company reg no 556112-8074; marknadsnotering notering av aktie i Bolaget på börs, reglerad marknad, handelsplattform (s.k. multilateral trading facility) inom Europeiska Ekonomiska Samarbetsområdet ("EES") eller annan motsvarande handelsplats; Listing listing of shares in the Company on a stock exchange, regulated market, multilateral trading facility within the EEA area or other corresponding market place; optionsinnehavare den som är registrerad på avstämningskonto, eller optionsboken förd av Bolaget, som innehavare av teckningsoption; Warrant Holder a person registered in a Securities Account, or in the warrant ledger kept by the Company, as the holder of a Warrant; teckning teckning av nya aktier i Bolaget med utnyttjande av teckningsoption enligt 14 kap. aktiebolagslagen; Subscription subscription of shares in the Company on exercise of Warrants in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Companies Act; teckningskurs den kurs till vilken teckning av nya aktier med utnyttjande av teckningsoption kan ske; Exercise Price the price at which Subscription for new shares may take place on exercise of Warrants; teckningsoption rätt att teckna en ny aktie i Bolaget mot betalning enligt dessa villkor. Warrant the right to subscribe for one newly issued share in the Company in exchange for payment in accordance with these terms and conditions. 2 Teckningsoptioner och registrering/ Warrants and registration

Antalet teckningsoptioner uppgår till upp till högst 94 622. Bolaget ska utfärda teckningsoptionsbevis ställda till viss man eller order, envar representerande en teckningsoption eller multiplar därav. Bolaget verkställer på begäran av Optionsinnehavare utbyte och växling av teckningsoptionsbevis.

The total number of Warrants amounts to not more than 94,622. The Company shall issue Warrant certificates payable to a certain person or order, each representing one Warrant or multiples thereof. The Company will effect exchanges and conversions of Warrant certificates upon request from Warrant Holders. Rätt att teckna nya aktier/ Right to subscribe for new shares

Varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna en ny aktie i XVIVO. Teckningskursen för aktier som tecknas med stöd av teckningsoptionerna ska uppgå till aktiernas kvotvärde. Each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in XVIVO. The subscription price for shares subscribed for based on the warrants shall correspond to the quota value of the shares.

Teckningskursen ska inte understiga aktiens kvotvärde.

The Exercise Price shall not be less than the quota value of the share (Sw. kvotvärde).

Teckningskursen, liksom antalet aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna, kan bli föremål för justering i de fall som anges i punkt 8 nedan.

The Exercise Price and the number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe may be recalculated in the circumstances set out in Section 8 below.

Teckning kan endast ske av det hela antal aktier, vartill det sammanlagda antalet teckningsoptioner berättigar och som en och samma optionsinnehavare önskar utnyttja. Vid sådan teckning ska bortses från eventuell överskjutande del av teckningsoption, som inte kan utnyttjas.

Subscription may only take place in respect of the entire number of shares for which the total number of Warrants entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe and which a single Warrant Holder desires to exercise. On such Subscription, any excess fractions of Warrants which cannot be exercised shall be disregarded. Anmälan om teckning/ Application for Subscription

Anmälan om teckning av aktier kan äga rum under perioden från och med den

15 maj 2026 till och med den 15 juni 2026 eller det tidigare datum som kan följa enligt punkten 8 nedan. Inges inte anmälan om teckning inom ovan angiven tid upphör teckningsoptionen att gälla. Styrelsen har rätt att förlänga teckningstiden, dock 3 maximalt med sex månader. Application for Subscription of shares may take place from and including 15 May 2026 up to and including 15 June 2026 or such earlier date as may be determined in accordance with Section 8 below. If an application for Subscription is not submitted within the time stated above, the Warrant shall lapse. The Board of Directors shall have the right to extend the subscription period with not more than six months Vid anmälan om teckning ska ifylld anmälningssedel enligt fastställt formulär inges till Bolaget. Anmälan om teckning är bindande och kan inte återkallas. On application for Subscription, a completed application form in the predetermined form shall be submitted to the Company. Applications for Subscription are binding and irrevocable. Betalning för ny aktie/ Payment for new shares

Vid anmälan om teckning ska betalning samtidigt erläggas för det antal aktier som anmälan om teckning avser. Betalning ska ske kontant till ett av Bolaget anvisat bankkonto.

On application for Subscription, payment for the number of shares which the application for Subscription covers shall be made simultaneously. Payment shall be made in cash to a bank account designated by the Company. Registrering på avstämningskonto och i

aktieboken/ Registration in Securities Account and in the share register

Sedan betalning för tecknade aktier har erlagts, verkställs teckning genom att de nya aktierna upptas i Bolagets aktiebok och på respektive optionsinnehavares avstämningskonto såsom interimsaktier. Sedan registrering har skett hos Bolagsverket blir registreringen av de nya aktierna i aktieboken och på avstämningskontot slutgiltig. Som framgår av punkten 8 nedan senareläggs i vissa fall tidpunkten för sådan registrering.

Following payment for subscribed shares, Subscription shall be effected through the registration of the new shares as interim shares in the Company's share register and on the respective Warrant Holder's Securities Account. Following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the registration of the new shares in the share register and on Securities Accounts will become definitive. According to Section 8 below such registration might in certain circumstances be postponed. Utdelning på ny aktie/ Dividends on new shares

Aktie som utgivits efter teckning medför rätt till vinstutdelning första gången på den avstämningsdag för utdelning som infaller närmast efter det att teckning verkställts. Shares issued following Subscription shall entitle the holders thereof to participate in 4 the distribution of dividends for the first time on the record date that occurs immediately following the Subscription. 8 Omräkning av teckningskurs och antal aktier/Recalculation of Exercise Price and the number of shares Beträffande den rätt som ska tillkomma optionsinnehavare i de situationer som anges nedan ska följande gälla: The following provisions shall govern the rights that vests in Warrant Holder in the events described below: Fondemission/ Bonus issue

Vid fondemission ska teckning - där anmälan om teckning görs på sådan tid att tilldelning av aktier inte kan verkställas senast på femte vardagen före den bolagsstämma som ska pröva frågan om fondemission - verkställas först sedan stämman beslutat om fondemissionen. Aktier som tillkommer på grund av teckning som verkställs efter beslutet om fondemission upptas på optionsinnehavares avstämningskonto såsom interimsaktier, vilket innebär att sådana aktier inte omfattas av beslut om fondemission. Slutlig registrering på avstämningskonto sker först efter avstämningsdagen för fondemissionen.

In the event of a bonus issue, where an application for Subscription is submitted at such time that the allotment of shares cannot be made on or before the fifth weekday prior to the general meeting which resolves on the bonus issue, Subscription shall be effected only after the general meeting has adopted a resolution approving the bonus issue. Shares which vest pursuant to Subscription effected after the adoption of a resolution approving the bonus issue shall be registered in the Warrant Holder's Securities Account as interim shares, and accordingly such shares shall not entitle the holder thereof to participate in the bonus issue. Definitive registration in Securities Accounts shall only take place after the record date for the bonus issue.

Vid teckning som verkställs efter beslut om fondemission tillämpas en omräknad teckningskurs liksom ett omräknat antal aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna. Omräkningarna utförs av Bolaget enligt följande:

In conjunction with Subscription which is effected after the adoption of a resolution to make a bonus issue, a recalculated Exercise Price as well as a recalculated number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe shall be applied. The recalculation shall be carried out by the Company in accordance with the following formula:

Omräknad teckningskurs = (föregående teckningskurs) x (antalet aktier i Bolaget före fondemissionen) / (antalet aktier i Bolaget efter fondemissionen)

Recalculated Exercise Price = (previous Exercise Price) x (the number of shares in the 5 Attachments Original Link

