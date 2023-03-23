Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XVIVO   SE0004840718

XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)

(XVIVO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:42 2023-03-23 pm EDT
247.00 SEK   +1.02%
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Aktieoptionsprogram 2023 (Villkor)
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Notice to Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : New Article of Association
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xvivo Perfusion : Boards statement in accordance with 19_22 SCA

03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The board of directors' statement under Chapter 19 Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act

The financial position of the company

The financial position of the company, as of 31 December 2022, is presented in the annual report for the financial year 2022. Furthermore, the principles applied for valuation of assets, provisions and debt are presented in the annual report. The proposal regarding acquisition of own shares entails that the board of directors are authorised to acquire a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding of own shares, on any occasion, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of the company's total shares. The potential to acquire own shares is limited by available unrestricted equity in accordance with the approved annual report 2022.

The rationale of the authorisation to acquire own shares

With reference to the above and to other information that has come to the board of directors' knowledge, it is the opinion of the board of directors that the proposed authorisation to acquire own shares is justifiable with reference to the demands that the nature, scope and risks of the company's operations place on the size of the company's equity and the company's consolidation needs, liquidity and overall position.

Gothenburg, March 2023

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Xvivo Perfusion AB published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 16:54:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Aktieoptionsprogram 2023 (Villkor)
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Notice to Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : New Article of Association
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Boards statement in accordance with 19_22 SCA
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Share Option Program 2023 (Terms & Conditions)
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Share Option Program 2023
PU
12:55pXvivo Perfusion : Renumeration report 2022
PU
12:45pNotice to attend the Annual General Meeting in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
AQ
01/26Transcript : Xvivo Perfusion AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/26Xvivo Perfusion : Year-end ReportQ42022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 401 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net income 2022 25,5 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net cash 2022 290 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 286x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 294 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 244,50 SEK
Average target price 365,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoffer Rosenblad Chief Executive Officer
Kristoffer Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Head-investor Relations
Gösta Per Johannesson Chairman
Andreas Wallinder Chief Medical Officer
Charlotte Walldal Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)33.61%705
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.78%168 337
MEDTRONIC PLC2.86%106 354
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.05%67 830
DEXCOM, INC.1.55%44 438
HOYA CORPORATION10.51%37 593
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer