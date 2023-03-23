Xvivo Perfusion : Boards statement in accordance with 19_22 SCA

The board of directors' statement under Chapter 19 Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act

The financial position of the company

The financial position of the company, as of 31 December 2022, is presented in the annual report for the financial year 2022. Furthermore, the principles applied for valuation of assets, provisions and debt are presented in the annual report. The proposal regarding acquisition of own shares entails that the board of directors are authorised to acquire a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding of own shares, on any occasion, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of the company's total shares. The potential to acquire own shares is limited by available unrestricted equity in accordance with the approved annual report 2022.

The rationale of the authorisation to acquire own shares

With reference to the above and to other information that has come to the board of directors' knowledge, it is the opinion of the board of directors that the proposed authorisation to acquire own shares is justifiable with reference to the demands that the nature, scope and risks of the company's operations place on the size of the company's equity and the company's consolidation needs, liquidity and overall position.

Gothenburg, March 2023

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

The Board of Directors