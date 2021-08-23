Xvivo Perfusion : Capital Markets Day 2021

The event will also include sections with external guests, including Filip Rega, Professor Dr at University Hospitals Leuven and the principal investigator of XVIVOs European Heart preservation study, Brandi Zofkie, Director and Ex Vivo Lung Specialist at Lung Bioengineering and Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, Professor of Surgery and Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation program at University of Maryland School of Medicine. The Capital Markets Day will be moderated by financial analyst and journalist, Lars Frick.
Location: online and at Goco Health Innovation City
Date: Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Time: 13:00 - 17:00 CEST
Agenda
13:00 - 13:05 Introduction
13:05 - 13:20 Market & trends
13:20 - 13:35 Strategy
13:35 - 13:50 Health Economics
13:50 - 14:05 Q&A
14:05 - 14:20 Break
14:20 - 14:50 Heart
14:50 - 15:20 Abdominal
15:20 - 15:35 Q&A
15:35 - 15:50 Break
15:50 - 16:20 Lung
16:20 - 16:40 Future of transplantation
16:40 - 16:55 Q&A
16:55 - 17:00 Thank you
Registration
Please register to the event via this link. The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online. You will receive a link to the broadcast upon your registration. Subject to availability, you are welcome to attend the Capital Markets Day in person at GoCo Health Innovation City, Kärragatan 5, 431 53 Mölndal. Please state your preferred method of attendance in your registration. Registration is open until 9 September.
A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand shortly after the event, via this link.
Disclaimer
Xvivo Perfusion AB published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:06 UTC.