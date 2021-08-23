Xvivo Perfusion : Capital Markets Day 2021

The event will also include sections with external guests, including Filip Rega, Professor Dr at University Hospitals Leuven and the principal investigator of XVIVOs European Heart preservation study, Brandi Zofkie, Director and Ex Vivo Lung Specialist at Lung Bioengineering and Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, Professor of Surgery and Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation program at University of Maryland School of Medicine. The Capital Markets Day will be moderated by financial analyst and journalist, Lars Frick.

Location: online and at Goco Health Innovation City

Date: Thursday, 23 September, 2021

Time: 13:00 - 17:00 CEST



Agenda

13:00 - 13:05 Introduction

13:05 - 13:20 Market & trends

13:20 - 13:35 Strategy

13:35 - 13:50 Health Economics

13:50 - 14:05 Q&A

14:05 - 14:20 Break

14:20 - 14:50 Heart

14:50 - 15:20 Abdominal

15:20 - 15:35 Q&A

15:35 - 15:50 Break

15:50 - 16:20 Lung

16:20 - 16:40 Future of transplantation

16:40 - 16:55 Q&A

16:55 - 17:00 Thank you



Registration

Please register to the event via this link. The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online. You will receive a link to the broadcast upon your registration. Subject to availability, you are welcome to attend the Capital Markets Day in person at GoCo Health Innovation City, Kärragatan 5, 431 53 Mölndal. Please state your preferred method of attendance in your registration. Registration is open until 9 September.



A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand shortly after the event, via this link.