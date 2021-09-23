Xvivo Perfusion : Capital Markets Day presents strategic focus areas for 2022-2026

XVIVO will present five strategic focus areas for the period 2022 - 2026; Global leader Abdominal (with initial focus on the US); Market leading heart preservation system; Increase penetration of machine perfusion; Secure all-inclusive reimbursement in key geographic areas; and China to become the company's second largest market.



"Strategy is about making choices and about deliberately choosing to be different, and always for us considering our overall vision that nobody should die waiting for a new organ. With our five strategic focus areas we have defined our way forward and the keys to our future success" says Dag Andersson, CEO.



During the Capital Markets Day, financial targets and the actions to reach these targets will be presented. XVIVOs ambition is to reach an EBIT-margin of 20 % and an EBITDA-margin of 30 % during the strategy period. In 2026, Abdominal revenue is expected to be of equal size as Thoracic revenue.



XVIVO will continue to build on its world leading position in lung transplantation and develop the offering to cover all four major organs: lung, heart, kidney and liver.



The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online today, on 23 September 2021, at 13:00 CEST via this link: https://xvivo.creo.se/210923. A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand shortly after the event via the same link.

Gothenburg, September 23