Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ)    XVIVO   SE0004840718

XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)

(XVIVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/06 11:24:54 am
240.75 SEK   +1.37%
12:24pXVIVO PERFUSION : Conference call on Interim Report
PU
12:24pXVIVO PERFUSION : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in XVIVO Perfusion
PU
10/16XVIVO PERFUSION : Conference call on Interim Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xvivo Perfusion : Conference call on Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:24pm EST

Time: Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2.30 p.m. CET

Information regarding the conference can be found under the following link:
https://bluejeans.com/405912591

Phone numbers to the conference:
+46.8.5886.8700 (Sweden)
+46.850.513.580 (Sweden (Stockholm))
+44.203.608.5256 (UK (London)
+1.404.458.0105 (United States)
+47.2160.1825 (Norway (Oslo)

Global Numbers can be found under the link: https://www.bluejeans.com/numbers
Conference name: XVIVO Virtual call, conference ID: 405 912 591#

Participants from XVIVO Perfusion:
Dag Andersson, CEO
Christoffer Rosenblad, CFO

The telephone conference will be adminsitrated by Ulrik Trattner, Carnegie. To send a question, please email Ulrik.trattner@carnegie.se or use the chat function which you can find in the top right corner of the screen.

The press release for XVIVO Perfusion's interim report July-September 2020 will be released on October 23, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/.

October 16, 2020
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

Disclaimer

Xvivo Perfusion AB published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
12:24pXVIVO PERFUSION : Conference call on Interim Report
PU
12:24pXVIVO PERFUSION : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in XVIVO Perfusion
PU
10/16XVIVO PERFUSION : Conference call on Interim Report
AQ
10/14XVIVO PERFUSION : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in XVIVO Perfusion
AQ
10/01XVIVO PERFUSION : completes the acquisition of Organ Assist B.V.
AQ
09/30XVIVO PERFUSION : Nomination committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
AQ
09/30XVIVO PERFUSION : Increased number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (pu..
AQ
09/24XVIVO PERFUSION : warrant program 2020/2022
AQ
09/23XVIVO PERFUSION : has carried out a directed share issue of 2,118,640 shares at ..
AQ
09/23XVIVO PERFUSION : intends to carry out a directed issue of shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 203 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2020 121 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 11 875x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 821 M 784 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 156,00 SEK
Last Close Price 237,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target -14,9%
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dag Andersson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gösta Per Johannesson Chairman
Henrik Isaksson Operations Director
Christoffer Rosenblad Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Andreas Wallinder Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL)39.71%784
ABBOTT LABORATORIES30.70%201 216
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.32%139 832
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.72%68 018
HOYA CORPORATION20.24%45 863
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.01%39 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group