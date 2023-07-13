Interim report January- June 2023
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
Interim report January-June 2023
Second quarter 2023 (Apr 1 - Jun 30)
- Net sales amounted to SEK 154.6 million (94.3), corresponding to an increase of 64 percent in SEK and 52 percent in local currencies. Organic growth accounted for 46 percent and acquired growth for 6 percent.
- All business areas delivered underlying organic growth adjusted for currency effects: Thoracic disposables 47 percent, Abdominal disposables 40 percent and Services 79 percent.
- The gross margin for disposables increased to 80 percent (78). The total gross margin was 75 percent (72).
- Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 3.8 million (4.1). Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 15.1 million (1.1).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 17.2 million (14.4) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11 percent (15). Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 28.5 million (11.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 percent (12).
- Net profit amounted to SEK 6.9 million (7.5). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.23 (0.26).
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 15.7 million (-1.6). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -34.5 million (-36.6), impacted by contingent consideration from the acquisition of Avionord (XVIVO S.r.l.) of SEK -10.9 million, the final part payment of the initial purchase consideration regarding the acquisition of STAR Teams of SEK -6.8 million and investments in R&D projects of SEK -22.7 million.
The period 2023 (Jan 1 - Jun 30)
- Net sales amounted to SEK 295.2 million (186.9), corresponding to an increase of 58 percent in SEK and 45 percent in local currencies. Organic growth accounted for 39 percent and acquired growth for 6 percent.
- All business areas delivered underlying organic growth adjusted for currency effects: Thoracic disposables 40 percent, Abdominal disposables 56 percent and Services 77 percent.
- Gross margin for disposables increased to 80 percent (78). The total gross margin was 75 percent (71).
- Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 15.0 million (8.8). Adjusted operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 27.6 million (6.4).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 40.9 million (29.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14 percent (16). Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 53.4 million (26.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18 percent (14).
- Net profit increased to SEK 21.1 million (12.3). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.71 (0.42).
- Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 3.3 million (-10.9). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -83.0 million (-100.2), impacted by contingent consideration from the acquisition of Avionord (XVIVO S.r.l.) of SEK -10.9 million, the final part payment of the initial purchase consideration regarding the acquisition of STAR Teams of SEK -6.8 million and investments in R&D projects of SEK -45.4 million.
Significant events during the quarter
- IDE application for XVIVO's heart preservation technology was approved by the US FDA
- Patient inclusion completed in European clinical trial using heart preservation technology
- US service offering strengthened by commercial integration of STAR Teams
- Change in number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
Significant events in the reporting period
- Successful integration of Avionord M&P
- A pre-clinical study published in The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation demonstrated advantages with XVIVO's heart preservation technology even in donation after circulatory death (DCD)
- Significant interest in XVIVO's heart technology in Australia and New Zealand. Approximately 25 percent of these countries' heart transplants were performed using our technology during the period
- A large multicenter study published in The Journal of Hepathology demonstrated improved evidence for the advantages of oxygenation cold perfusion of liver in donation after brain death (DBD)
Significant events after the end of the period
- Strategic collaboration with MTJ Aviation aimed at strengthening XVIVO's service for organ retrieval in the US
- Further patient inclusion in the PrimECC study concluded. Study data will be analyzed and strategic opportunities evaluated
Key ratios
January-June
January-June
April-June
April-June
Full year
TSEK
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Net sales
295 188
186 943
154 573
94 289
415 292
Gross margin, %
75
71
75
72
72
Gross margin disposables %
80
78
80
78
79
EBIT
15 009
8 762
3 802
4 138
6 409
EBIT (adjusted)1)
27 579
6 397
15 128
1 086
14 285
EBITDA
40 860
29 092
17 216
14 399
48 576
EBITDA (adjusted)1)
53 430
26 727
28 542
11 347
56 452
Cash flow from operating activities
3 320
-10 904
15 747
-1 557
27 856
Earnings per share, SEK
0.71
0.42
0.23
0.26
0.62
Changes in net sales
Organic growth in local currency, %
39
30
46
28
30
Acquired growth, %
6
15
6
16
15
Currency effect, %
13
14
12
15
16
Total growth, %
58
59
64
59
61
- Adjusted for effect from costs attributable to integration costs. Net adjustment totals SEK 11.3 (-3.1) million for the quarter. Net adjustment for the period totals SEK 12.6 (-2.4) million.
CEO comment
Continued momentum for our business
The positive trend for our business continued in the second quarter. In lung transplantation, we are seeing positive growth in our main market, the US and in Europe strong activity in liver perfusion continues. We also reached key regulatory milestones in heart preservation in the quarter - on the basis of our strong underlying growth we are now able to sharpen the focus on clinical trials in the US and the final regulatory processes in Europe.
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Total sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 155 million (94), equivalent to growth of 64 percent. Organic growth accounted for 46 percent and acquired growth amounted to 6 percent. The remaining growth related to currency effects.
Sales in the Thoracic business area amounted to SEK 104 million (69), an increase of 51 percent year-on-year and an increase of 41 percent adjusted for currency effects. Disposables delivered organic growth of 47 percent. Growth in EVLP (Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion) is the primary growth driver, with solid progress both in the US and Europe. EVLP sales increased by 53 percent compared to the previous year.
Abdominal delivered another strong quarter, driven by continued positive sales growth for liver perfusion in Europe. Sales amounted to SEK 30 million (15) in the quarter, equivalent to growth of 87 percent adjusted for currency effects. Disposables delivered organic growth of 40 percent.
The strong growth in both of these business areas, mainly in disposables, implies some challenges for our supply chains. In order to secure future delivery capacity, the company has launched a project focusing on large-scale production of disposables, enabling production capacity ten times higher than at present. The cost of this is estimated at some SEK 50 million over 24 months, which will be capitalized due to savings per manufactured unit being achieved. The investment is expected to be recouped in significantly less than five years.
The Services business area, comprising of our organ recovery service in the US, had organic growth of 79 percent due to new customer contracts and increased activity. In the quarter, we took important steps towards becoming the preferred partner in the transplantation process. STAR Teams will now be fully integrated in XVIVO's commercial offering under the banner "one brand, one organization". Furthermore, we recently signed a collaboration agreement with MTJ Aviation, a US company specializing in transportation of organs for transplantation. The collaboration strengthens our offering in organ recovery significantly, as we can guarantee our customers a time-efficient total solution with the potential to significantly reduce our customers' total cost of organ recovery.
Gross margins in Thorax and Abdominal continue to make positive progress. The development in Abdominal was particularly strong and during the quarter the gross margin for disposables reached 70 percent (56) for the first time. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was strong again - adjusted for integration costs the margin was 19 (12) percent.
In the quarter, and according to plan, the last of a total of 202 patients was included in the European heart preservation. The study data is currently being analyzed and preparations are being made ahead of the application for regulatory approval (CE mark). The aim is a launch by mid-2024. In Australia and New Zealand, clinics continue to use the heart technology via special permits, and an estimated 25 percent of heart transplantations in the region were made using our technology in the second quarter as well. Several of these transplants would previously have been impossible to perform.
In May, the US regulator FDA approved the start of the US heart preservation study. Interest from US clinics has been overwhelming. On the initiative of the FDA, we are currently evaluating the potential for expanding the
"XVIVO is well equipped
to capitalize on the
opportunities
continuously developing within machine perfusion"
inclusion criteria of the trial to encompass DCD donors (donation after circulatory death). The inclusion of DCD in the study is an incredible opportunity, although it could lead to some delays in starting the study. However, our assessment remains that the study will include its first patient in 2023.
Patient inclusion in the PrimECC study was concluded early, as the rate of inclusion has not lived up to our expectations. The data will now be analyzed and the product's strategic potential evaluated in 2023.
XVIVO is well equipped to capitalize on the opportunities continuously developing within machine perfusion. The key to success is our sharp focus on core operations, investments in increased production capacity, regulatory approval for heart preservation globally and liver perfusion in the US and continuing to build a world-class organization.
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
