Total sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 155 million (94), equivalent to growth of 64 percent. Organic growth accounted for 46 percent and acquired growth amounted to 6 percent. The remaining growth related to currency effects.

Sales in the Thoracic business area amounted to SEK 104 million (69), an increase of 51 percent year-on-year and an increase of 41 percent adjusted for currency effects. Disposables delivered organic growth of 47 percent. Growth in EVLP (Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion) is the primary growth driver, with solid progress both in the US and Europe. EVLP sales increased by 53 percent compared to the previous year.

Abdominal delivered another strong quarter, driven by continued positive sales growth for liver perfusion in Europe. Sales amounted to SEK 30 million (15) in the quarter, equivalent to growth of 87 percent adjusted for currency effects. Disposables delivered organic growth of 40 percent.

The strong growth in both of these business areas, mainly in disposables, implies some challenges for our supply chains. In order to secure future delivery capacity, the company has launched a project focusing on large-scale production of disposables, enabling production capacity ten times higher than at present. The cost of this is estimated at some SEK 50 million over 24 months, which will be capitalized due to savings per manufactured unit being achieved. The investment is expected to be recouped in significantly less than five years.

The Services business area, comprising of our organ recovery service in the US, had organic growth of 79 percent due to new customer contracts and increased activity. In the quarter, we took important steps towards becoming the preferred partner in the transplantation process. STAR Teams will now be fully integrated in XVIVO's commercial offering under the banner "one brand, one organization". Furthermore, we recently signed a collaboration agreement with MTJ Aviation, a US company specializing in transportation of organs for transplantation. The collaboration strengthens our offering in organ recovery significantly, as we can guarantee our customers a time-efficient total solution with the potential to significantly reduce our customers' total cost of organ recovery.

Gross margins in Thorax and Abdominal continue to make positive progress. The development in Abdominal was particularly strong and during the quarter the gross margin for disposables reached 70 percent (56) for the first time. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was strong again - adjusted for integration costs the margin was 19 (12) percent.

In the quarter, and according to plan, the last of a total of 202 patients was included in the European heart preservation. The study data is currently being analyzed and preparations are being made ahead of the application for regulatory approval (CE mark). The aim is a launch by mid-2024. In Australia and New Zealand, clinics continue to use the heart technology via special permits, and an estimated 25 percent of heart transplantations in the region were made using our technology in the second quarter as well. Several of these transplants would previously have been impossible to perform.

In May, the US regulator FDA approved the start of the US heart preservation study. Interest from US clinics has been overwhelming. On the initiative of the FDA, we are currently evaluating the potential for expanding the