Xvivo Perfusion : New Article of Association

CORPORATE BY-LAWSfor XVIVO Perfusion AB (publicly held company) Corporate Identity No. 556561-0424

The Company's name is XVIVO Perfusion AB (Limited Liability Company). The company is publicly held.

The Board of Directors shall be domiciled in the Municipality of Mölndal, Sweden.

The mission of the Company is to conduct research, development, production and sales of biomedical solutions and pharmaceutical products, as well as ancillary activities related to these operations.

The capital stock shall be no less than SEK five hundred thousand (SEK 500,000) and no more than SEK two million (SEK 2,000,000).

The number of stock units issued shall be no less than twelve million (12,000,000) and no more than forty-eight million (48,000,000).

The Board of Directors shall consist of at least three (3) and no more than ten (10) Directors with or without Deputy Directors to the maximal number of members.

To examine the Company's Annual Report, as well as its Financial Statements and the management by the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, the Company shall have no more than two Auditors with or without Deputy Auditors or an Auditor with a registered public accounting firm. The term of office of the Auditor is valid through the end of the Annual General Meeting held during the first, second, third or fourth financial year after the election of Auditor.