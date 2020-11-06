Xvivo Perfusion : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in XVIVO Perfusion

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ) held on October 14, 2020 resolved to elect Lars Henriksson and Lena Höglund as new members of the Board of Directors. As previously communicated, the company's CEO Dag Andersson will resign as member of the Board in connection with the election of the new members. Consequently, the Board of Directors will consist of Gösta Johannesson (Chairman), Lars Henriksson, Lena Höglund, Yvonne Mårtensson, Folke Nilsson and Camilla Öberg.



The Meeting also resolved that each new board member shall receive an annual remuneration of SEK 175,000, i.e. adjusted for their terms.



Gothenburg, October 14, 2020

Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ)

