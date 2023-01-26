Xvivo Perfusion : Year-end ReportQ42022

CEO comment
Record quarter finishes a strong year
2022 was a strong year for XVIVO. Sales amounted to SEK 415 million (258) with organic growth of 30 percent in local currencies. The final fourth quarter testifies to a continued recovery of transplant activity worldwide and strong momentum for machine perfusion in particular. XVIVO's sales during the quarter set new records and totaled SEK 132 million (86). All of the business areas delivered strong growth, both year-on-year and sequentially.
Total sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 132 million (86), equivalent to growth of 53 percent. Organic growth amounted to 27 percent and acquired growth amounted to 7 percent.
Sales in the Thoracic business area amounted to SEK 88 million (59) - an increase of 49 percent year-on-year and an increase of 26 percent adjusted for currency effects. Machine perfusion constituted 50 percent (44) of sales. North America and Europe both had a strong finish to the year.
Abdominal delivered a strong quarter and it is pleasing that we are developing our leading position in liver transplantation in Europe. Sales amounted to SEK 27.4 million (20.6) in the quarter, which is equivalent to an increase of 33 percent year-on-year. Adjusted for currency effects, growth totaled 27 percent.
The Services business area, which includes our organ recovery service in the US, had organic growth of 44 percent due to new customer contracts during the quarter.
EBITDA margin for the quarter, adjusted for non-recurring costs such as acquisition costs, was 15 (11) percent. We continued to invest in our organization in order to support and accelerate our commercial and clinical plans.
On an operational level, the fourth quarter was eventful. The acquisition of Italian distributor XVIVO S.r.l, together with its machines and perfusion business, was completed on November 30. The Italian business model of combining technology with perfusion services is profitable and forges strong relationships with transplant clinics. I am confident that the company's leadership and former owner will contribute their valuable experience to XVIVO as we develop our service offering.
Another highlight during the quarter was that we followed up a successful XVIVO Masterclass Lung, held just over a year ago, with a by the customers highly appreciated XVIVO Masterclass Liver. Over 90 surgeons and opinion leaders from around the world participated and exchanged experiences with each other during the event hosted by XVIVO and its partners
In summing up 2022, it is clear that XVIVO has achieved several significant milestones during the year toward our goal of becoming the leading transplantation company for all major organs. We received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for Kidney Assist Transport in the US, the world's largest kidney transplantation market. Initial feedback from customers has been positive, and we are now ready to accelerate the launch in both the US and Europe in the first quarter of 2023. In the past year, XVIVO also received MDR certification for its entire abdominal product portfolio, which secures future sales opportunities in Europe.
In heart transplantation, XVIVO's technology facilitated two major clinical advances that have the potential to revolutionize the entire heart transplant field in the long term. The two advances are the groundbreaking first successful pig-to-human xenotransplantation, which took place in the US in early 2022, and the presentation of data from the heart preservation study in Australia and New Zealand with a focus on longer transport times. The study demonstrates that transport times of up to nine hours are possible with good clinical results, which is twice the current practice and recommended upper limit.
The strong finish to 2022 means we have the wind in our sails and self-confidence, and we are determined to make 2023 yet another successful year for XVIVO.
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO