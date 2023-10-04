XWELL, Inc.
Equities
XWEL
US98420U8027
Personal Services
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.499 USD
|+3.68%
|+2.75%
|-65.57%
|Sep. 12
|XWELL, Inc. acquired Naples Wax Center, Inc.
|CI
|Aug. 17
|XWELL, Inc. Extends Collaboration with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?s Traveler-Based Genomic Surveillance Program
|CI
Transcript : XWELL, Inc. - Special Call
October 04, 2023 at 02:30 pm EDT
Presenter SpeechThierry Wuilloud (Analysts)Watertowerresearch.com. Today, I'm joined by Scott Milford, CEO of XWEL...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
XWELL, Inc. is a global health and wellness holding company. The Company operates through four segments: XpresTest, XpresSpa, Treat, and HyperPointe. The XpresSpa segment provides travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. Its Treat segment provides access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place, as well as book appointments in the Company's on-site wellness centers as they reopen. HyperPointe segment provides a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support services and advanced services.
SectorPersonal Services
Calendar
02:30pm - Business Update Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2.410USD
Average target price
20.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+729.88%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-65.57%
|10 M $
|-12.50%
|62 M $
|+20.01%
|136 M $
|+21.36%
|109 M $
|-4.83%
|70 M $
|+73.68%
|110 M $
|+22.33%
|772 M $
|0.00%
|302 M $
|+47.27%
|84 M $
|+8.50%
|55 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock XWELL, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News
- Transcript : XWELL, Inc. - Special Call