XWELL, Inc. is a global health and wellness holding company. The Company operates through four segments: XpresTest, XpresSpa, Treat, and HyperPointe. The XpresSpa segment provides travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. Its Treat segment provides access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place, as well as book appointments in the Company's on-site wellness centers as they reopen. HyperPointe segment provides a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support services and advanced services.

Sector Personal Services