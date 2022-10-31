XWELL : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 28, 2022

XWELL, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On October 28, 2022, XWELL, Inc. (the "Company") received a written notification (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the closing bid price for its common stock had been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days and that the Company therefore is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Requirement"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XWEL".

Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. Accordingly, the Company has until April 26, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock must be at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days prior to the Compliance Date. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify for this second compliance period, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements that we intend to be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Form 8-K, other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities, performance, achievements or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the "Risk Factors" section as detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, general economic and business conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, such as any ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any new variant strains of the underlying virus) on economic activity, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

