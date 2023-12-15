XWELL, Inc. announced the appointment of Galle Wizenberg to the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024. The Company also announced that Donald Stout, who joined XWELLs Board of Directors in 2012, will be retiring from his position. Galle Wizenberg has over 25 years of progressive leadership experience building, scaling, and transforming brands in the retail and wellness industries.

Notably, she founded global baby brand Charlie Banana in 2009 and expanded its distribution network to 66 countries internationally before its acquisition by Procter &Gamble a decade later. Further, Galles role as Vice President of Sales at Apptastic Software Inc. saw her driving significant growth within the toy and juvenile consumer company. Most recently, Galle founded Objects of Magic, a wellness-focused enterprise specializing in corporate team-building and holistic retreats as well as retail wellness boutiques.