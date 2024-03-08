XXL ASA, formerly known as Megasport AS, is a Norway-based retailer of sports and leisure equipment. The Company sells its products both online and in more than 90 stores across the Nordic countries and Austria. Its product portfolio comprises a range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities, as well as sportswear, shoes, health & fitness and sports technology products. XXL ASA's operations are divided into five geographical segments: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria as well as the HQ & Logistics segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including XXL Sport og Villmark AS, XXL Sports & Outdoor Gmbh, XXL Sports & Outdoor OY and XXL Sports & Outdoor OY.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers