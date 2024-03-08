XXL ASA announced that CFO in XXL ASA, Stein Eriksen, has informed the Company that he has accepted a new position as CFO in another company. Consequently, he will leave XXL this summer, after the second quarter 2024 reporting in July, and XXL will immediately initiate a search for a new CFO.
XXL ASA
Equities
XXL
NO0010716863
Other Specialty Retailers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.758 NOK
|-4.53%
|-8.34%
|-19.79%
|09:07pm
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-19.79%
|127M
|+24.71%
|14.89B
|0.00%
|7.61B
|-5.71%
|2.22B
|+1.60%
|508M
|-15.59%
|234M
|+3.95%
|231M
|-30.67%
|224M
|-18.90%
|126M
|-36.27%
|88.96M
