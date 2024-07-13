XXL ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

July 12, 2024 at 11:29 pm EDT Share

XXL ASA reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was NOK 1,776 million compared to NOK 1,946 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 283 million compared to NOK 302 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.63 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.63 a year ago. Basic loss per share was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.78 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was NOK 3,334 million compared to NOK 3,930 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 491 million compared to NOK 569 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.37 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.37 a year ago. Basic loss per share was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.65 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.65 a year ago.