XXL ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
July 12, 2024 at 11:29 pm EDT
XXL ASA reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was NOK 1,776 million compared to NOK 1,946 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 283 million compared to NOK 302 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.63 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.63 a year ago. Basic loss per share was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was NOK 0.13 compared to NOK 0.78 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was NOK 3,334 million compared to NOK 3,930 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 491 million compared to NOK 569 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.37 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.37 a year ago. Basic loss per share was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.65 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was NOK 0.25 compared to NOK 1.65 a year ago.
XXL ASA, formerly known as Megasport AS, is a Norway-based retailer of sports and leisure equipment. The Company sells its products both online and in more than 90 stores across the Nordic countries and Austria. Its product portfolio comprises a range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities, as well as sportswear, shoes, health & fitness and sports technology products. XXL ASAâs operations are divided into five geographical segments: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria as well as the HQ & Logistics segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including XXL Sport og Villmark AS, XXL Sports & Outdoor Gmbh, XXL Sports & Outdoor OY and XXL Sports & Outdoor OY.