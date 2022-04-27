XXL : Annual Report 2021

Please find attached the Annual report 2021 from XXL ASA, including the annual accounts, financial statements and Board of Directors report.

The report is available on www.xxlasa.com/annual-reports

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Email: ir@xxlasa.com

Phone: +47 902 72 959

Press contact:

Andreas Nyheim

Email: presse@xxl.no

Phone: + 47 952 11 779

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.