Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. XXL ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/26 10:25:05 am EDT
10.28 NOK   -0.77%
01:25aXXL : Annual Report 2021
PU
01:09aXXL ASA - Annual Report 2021
AQ
01:00aXXL ASA - Capturing market shares during challenging winter conditions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XXL : Annual Report 2021

04/27/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please find attached the Annual report 2021 from XXL ASA, including the annual accounts, financial statements and Board of Directors report.

The report is available on www.xxlasa.com/annual-reports

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Email: ir@xxlasa.com

Phone: +47 902 72 959

Press contact:

Andreas Nyheim

Email: presse@xxl.no

Phone: + 47 952 11 779

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XXL ASA
01:25aXXL : Annual Report 2021
PU
01:09aXXL ASA - Annual Report 2021
AQ
01:00aXXL ASA - Capturing market shares during challenging winter conditions
AQ
04/12XXL : Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2022 results
PU
04/12XXL ASA - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2022 results
AQ
02/15XXL : Restricted share units for employees
PU
02/15XXL ASA - Restricted share units for employees
AQ
02/09XXL ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/09XXL : Correction - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by XXL ASA
PU
02/09XXL ASA Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on July 5, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 806 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2021 239 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 127 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 22,3%
Capitalization 2 507 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 363
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart XXL ASA
Duration : Period :
XXL ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XXL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,28 NOK
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pål Wibe Chief Executive Officer
Stein Alexander Eriksen Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Lund Maurstad Chairman
Espen Terland Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Ulf Bjerknes Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XXL ASA-26.16%272
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-15.51%8 213
FRASERS GROUP PLC-12.97%4 095
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.0.24%2 843
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-13.16%1 748
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-12.50%622