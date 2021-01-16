XXL : Authorities to prolong the temporarily close down of retail trade in Austria

Oslo, Norway, 16 January 2021: Reference is made to the release of 18 December 2020 when Austrian authorities, with effect from Monday 28 December 2020, decided to temporarily close down retail trade other than food, pharmacies and other important supply functions in the country as a precautionary measure to contribute to limit the contagion of COVID-19. The temporarily close down of retail trade imposed by the Austrian authorities was first prolonged on 4 January 2021 and yet again today 16 January 2021. The temporarily close down will now last until 8 February 2021 and could be further prolonged. Consequently the seven XXL stores will be temporarily closed in the same time period. XXL monitors the situation closely and will initiate several actions to reduce costs during this period, and the financial effects are estimated to be limited.

