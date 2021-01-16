Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  XXL ASA    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
XXL : Authorities to prolong the temporarily close down of retail trade in Austria

01/16/2021 | 01:18pm EST
Oslo, Norway, 16 January 2021: Reference is made to the release of 18 December 2020 when Austrian authorities, with effect from Monday 28 December 2020, decided to temporarily close down retail trade other than food, pharmacies and other important supply functions in the country as a precautionary measure to contribute to limit the contagion of COVID-19. The temporarily close down of retail trade imposed by the Austrian authorities was first prolonged on 4 January 2021 and yet again today 16 January 2021. The temporarily close down will now last until 8 February 2021 and could be further prolonged. Consequently the seven XXL stores will be temporarily closed in the same time period. XXL monitors the situation closely and will initiate several actions to reduce costs during this period, and the financial effects are estimated to be limited.

For further queries, please contact:

Press contact:

Andreas Nyheim

Tel: + 47 952 11 779

Email: presse@xxl.no

Investor Relations:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Tel: +47 902 72 959

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 18:17:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
