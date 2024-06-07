NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 7 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements made by XXL ASA (the "Company") on 24 May 2024 regarding the subsequent offering of up to 85,714,285 new ordinary shares (class A-shares) in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40 (the "Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 0.70 (the "Subsequent Offering"), and on 6 June 2024 regarding 6 June 2024 being the last day of the subscription period in the Subsequent Offering.

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expired on Thursday 6 June 2024 at 16:30 hours (CEST). The final results show that the Company has received valid subscriptions for a total of 110,580,652 Offer Shares. As 85,714,285 Offer Shares were offered under the Subsequent Offering, the Subsequent Offering was accordingly oversubscribed.

The final allocation of the Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering has now been completed, and a total of 85,714,285 Offer Shares will, subject to timely payment, be issued in the Subsequent Offering.

Notifications of allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be set out in a separate allocation letter to each subscriber. The allocation letters are expected to be sent through VPS today. The deadline for payment for the Offer Shares is 11 June 2024, in accordance with the payment instructions set out in the Company's prospectus dated 23 May 2024 (the "Prospectus").

The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded until they are fully paid and the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). Subject to timely payment of the Offer Shares subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering, the issuance and delivery of the Offer Shares pertaining to the Subsequent Offering is expected to be completed on or about 18 June 2024, and the Offer Shares are expected to commence trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on or about 18 June 2024. The managers (as listed below) may be contacted for information regarding allocation, payment and delivery of the Offer Shares.

Following the issuance of the 85,714,285 Offer Shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 2,463,574,429, divided into 1,956,280,671 ordinary shares (class A-shares) and 507,293,758 non-voting shares (class B-shares), each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40.

Carnegie AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, are acting as managers in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to XXL ASA in relation to the Subsequent Offering.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering is included in the Prospectus.

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Tel: +47 90 27 29 59

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

Press contact:

Jan Christian Thommesen

Tel: +47 918 21 387

E-mail: presse@xxl.no

ABOUT XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

