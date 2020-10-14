Log in
XXL : Invitation to presentation of the third quarter 2020 results

10/14/2020 | 03:55am EDT

XXL ASA will release its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday 27 October 2020. The quarterly report and presentation material will be available on www.xxlasa.comfrom 07:00 CET.

The results will be presented at 08:30 CET by CEO Pål Wibe and CFO Stein Eriksen. The presentation will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.xxlasa.com.

Due to COVID-19 the presentation will be conducted only as a webcast.

(https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=ZIMrtA2T2sYLDTyUY9W7eLwZGeNJZ6n2z5wcZVNB1q8=&b=8ef97267-f980-4869-8fb4-9efec2c17aac)

A replay will be available on www.xxlasa.comsoon after the live presentation.

For the press there will be an opportunity to perform separate interviews after the live presentation. Please direct your interest to presse@xxl.noby 08:30 CET on 27 October 2020.

Subscribe for press releases at http://www.xxlasa.com/investor/subscribe-function/

Best regards

Tolle Grøterud

Investor Relations

XXL ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:54:05 UTC

