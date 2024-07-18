XXL ASA - Key information relating to the reverse share split and change of ISIN

Oslo, 18 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by

XXL ASA (the "Company") on 4 June 2024, regarding the Company's annual general

meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information

related to the reverse share split is set out below:

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 14 May 2024



Reverse split ratio: 100:1, i.e. one hundred (100) old shares give one (1) new

share



Last day including right: 19 July 2024



Ex-date: 22 July 2024



Record date: 23 July 2024



Date of approval: 4 June 2024 (AGM)



Following completion of the reverse share split, the par value of the Company's

shares will be increased from NOK 0.40 to NOK 40. Shareholders who do not own a

number of shares which can be divided by 100 shall, in connection with the

reverse share split, have their holdings rounded downwards, so that the

shareholder receives a whole number of shares. Fractional shares will not be

issued and the shareholders will not receive any compensation for the rounding.

The fractional shares will be added together to whole shares and will be sold at

the Oslo Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the sale shall be donated to

charity as determined by the board of directors.

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be

transferred to new ISINs.



Please note the following key information for the change of ISIN:

• Issuer: XXL ASA

• Previous ISIN for the Company's ordinary shares (class A-shares): ISIN NO

0010716863

• New ISIN for the Company's ordinary shares (class A-shares): ISIN NO

0013293142

• Previous ISIN for the Company's non-voting shares (class B-shares): ISIN NO

0013014589

• New ISIN for the Company's non-voting shares (class B-shares): ISIN NO

0013293159

• Date of ISIN change: 23 July 2024



For further queries, please contact:



Investor Relations:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Tel: +47 90 27 29 59

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com



Press contact:

Jan Christian Thommesen

Tel: +47 918 21 387

E-mail: presse@xxl.no



About XXL:

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden

and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.

XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a

wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor

activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and

the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule

Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.





