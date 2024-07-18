XXL : Key information relating to the reverse share split and change of ISIN
July 18, 2024 at 05:12 am EDT
XXL ASA - Key information relating to the reverse share split and change of ISIN
18 Jul 2024 11:08 CEST
Oslo, 18 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by
XXL ASA (the "Company") on 4 June 2024, regarding the Company's annual general
meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information
related to the reverse share split is set out below:
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 14 May 2024
Reverse split ratio: 100:1, i.e. one hundred (100) old shares give one (1) new
share
Last day including right: 19 July 2024
Ex-date: 22 July 2024
Record date: 23 July 2024
Date of approval: 4 June 2024 (AGM)
Following completion of the reverse share split, the par value of the Company's
shares will be increased from NOK 0.40 to NOK 40. Shareholders who do not own a
number of shares which can be divided by 100 shall, in connection with the
reverse share split, have their holdings rounded downwards, so that the
shareholder receives a whole number of shares. Fractional shares will not be
issued and the shareholders will not receive any compensation for the rounding.
The fractional shares will be added together to whole shares and will be sold at
the Oslo Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the sale shall be donated to
charity as determined by the board of directors.
In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be
transferred to new ISINs.
Please note the following key information for the change of ISIN:
• Issuer: XXL ASA
• Previous ISIN for the Company's ordinary shares (class A-shares): ISIN NO
0010716863
• New ISIN for the Company's ordinary shares (class A-shares): ISIN NO
0013293142
• Previous ISIN for the Company's non-voting shares (class B-shares): ISIN NO
0013014589
• New ISIN for the Company's non-voting shares (class B-shares): ISIN NO
0013293159
• Date of ISIN change: 23 July 2024
For further queries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Tolle O. R. Grøterud
Tel: +47 90 27 29 59
E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com
Press contact:
Jan Christian Thommesen
Tel: +47 918 21 387
E-mail: presse@xxl.no
About XXL:
XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden
and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.
XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a
wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor
activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and
the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule
Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Oslo Børs Newspoint
XXL ASA, formerly known as Megasport AS, is a Norway-based retailer of sports and leisure equipment. The Company sells its products both online and in more than 90 stores across the Nordic countries and Austria. Its product portfolio comprises a range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities, as well as sportswear, shoes, health & fitness and sports technology products. XXL ASAâs operations are divided into five geographical segments: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria as well as the HQ & Logistics segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including XXL Sport og Villmark AS, XXL Sports & Outdoor Gmbh, XXL Sports & Outdoor OY and XXL Sports & Outdoor OY.