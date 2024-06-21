XXL ASA - New share capital registered

Oslo, 21 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by

XXL ASA (the "Company") on 24 May 2024 regarding the subsequent offering of up

to 85,714,285 new ordinary shares (class A-shares) in the Company, each with a

nominal value of NOK 0.40 ("Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 0.70

(the "Subsequent Offering"). Further, reference is made to the stock exchange

announcement made by the Company on 7 June 2024, regarding the final result of

the Subsequent Offering where the Company announced that it had received valid

subscriptions for a total of 110,580,652 Offer Shares and that a total of

85,714,285 Offer Shares would be issued in connection with the Subsequent

Offering.



The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 85,714,285 new

ordinary shares (class A-shares) in the Subsequent Offering has today been

registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.

Foretaksregisteret). The new shares will be issued in Euronext Securities Oslo

(CSD) on the listed ISIN NO 0010716863.



The Company's registered share capital is NOK 985,429,771.60, divided into

2,463,574,429 shares, of which 1,956,280,671 are ordinary shares (class

A-shares) and 507,293,758 are non-voting shares (class B-shares), each with a

nominal value of NOK 0.40.



For further queries, please contact:



Investor Relations

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Tel: +47 90 27 29 59

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com



Press contact:

Jan Christian Thommesen

Tel: +47 918 21 387

E-mail: presse@xxl.no



About XXL:

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden

and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.

XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a

wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor

activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and

the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





