Oslo, 21 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by
XXL ASA (the "Company") on 24 May 2024 regarding the subsequent offering of up
to 85,714,285 new ordinary shares (class A-shares) in the Company, each with a
nominal value of NOK 0.40 ("Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 0.70
(the "Subsequent Offering"). Further, reference is made to the stock exchange
announcement made by the Company on 7 June 2024, regarding the final result of
the Subsequent Offering where the Company announced that it had received valid
subscriptions for a total of 110,580,652 Offer Shares and that a total of
85,714,285 Offer Shares would be issued in connection with the Subsequent
Offering.
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 85,714,285 new
ordinary shares (class A-shares) in the Subsequent Offering has today been
registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.
Foretaksregisteret). The new shares will be issued in Euronext Securities Oslo
(CSD) on the listed ISIN NO 0010716863.
The Company's registered share capital is NOK 985,429,771.60, divided into
2,463,574,429 shares, of which 1,956,280,671 are ordinary shares (class
A-shares) and 507,293,758 are non-voting shares (class B-shares), each with a
nominal value of NOK 0.40.
For further queries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tolle O. R. Grøterud
Tel: +47 90 27 29 59
E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com
Press contact:
Jan Christian Thommesen
Tel: +47 918 21 387
E-mail: presse@xxl.no
About XXL:
XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden
and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.
XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a
wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor
activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and
the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
XXL ASA, formerly known as Megasport AS, is a Norway-based retailer of sports and leisure equipment. The Company sells its products both online and in more than 90 stores across the Nordic countries and Austria. Its product portfolio comprises a range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities, as well as sportswear, shoes, health & fitness and sports technology products. XXL ASAâs operations are divided into five geographical segments: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria as well as the HQ & Logistics segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including XXL Sport og Villmark AS, XXL Sports & Outdoor Gmbh, XXL Sports & Outdoor OY and XXL Sports & Outdoor OY.