Oslo, 18 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by XXL ASA (the "Company") on 12 July 2024 regarding the resolution by the board of directors to increase the share capital to facilitate a reverse share split.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 29 new ordinary shares (class A-shares) and 42 new non-voting shares (class B-shares), in total 71 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40 has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The new ordinary shares (class A-shares) will be issued and registered in the CSD with ISIN NO 0010716863 and the new non-voting shares (class B-shares) will be issued and registered in the CSD with ISIN NO 0013014589.

The Company's registered share capital is NOK 985,429,800, divided into 1,956,280,700 ordinary shares (class A-shares) and 507,293,800 non-voting shares (class B-shares), in total 2,463,574,500 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40.

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Tel: +47 90 27 29 59

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

Press contact:

Jan Christian Thommesen

Tel: +47 918 21 387

E-mail: presse@xxl.no

About XXL:

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.