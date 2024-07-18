Oslo, 18 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by
XXL ASA (the "Company") on 12 July 2024 regarding the resolution by the board of
directors to increase the share capital to facilitate a reverse share split.
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 29 new ordinary shares
(class A-shares) and 42 new non-voting shares (class B-shares), in total 71 new
shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40 has today been registered with the
Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The new
ordinary shares (class A-shares) will be issued and registered in the CSD with
ISIN NO 0010716863 and the new non-voting shares (class B-shares) will be issued
and registered in the CSD with ISIN NO 0013014589.
The Company's registered share capital is NOK 985,429,800, divided into
1,956,280,700 ordinary shares (class A-shares) and 507,293,800 non-voting shares
(class B-shares), in total 2,463,574,500 shares, each with a nominal value of
NOK 0.40.
About XXL:
XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden
and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.
XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a
wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor
activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and
the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
XXL ASA, formerly known as Megasport AS, is a Norway-based retailer of sports and leisure equipment. The Company sells its products both online and in more than 90 stores across the Nordic countries and Austria. Its product portfolio comprises a range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities, as well as sportswear, shoes, health & fitness and sports technology products. XXL ASAâs operations are divided into five geographical segments: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria as well as the HQ & Logistics segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including XXL Sport og Villmark AS, XXL Sports & Outdoor Gmbh, XXL Sports & Outdoor OY and XXL Sports & Outdoor OY.