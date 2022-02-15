XXL : Restricted share units for employees

Oslo, 15 February 2022 - Restricted share units for employees

1. Exercise of restricted share units from 2019

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 9 February 2022 and the exercise window for vesting restricted share units from 2019 that closed today 15 February 2022. Employees in XXL ASA have exercised 220,728 restricted share units representing 220,728 ordinary shares.

Following this XXL has, pursuant to authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021, bought 220,728 of its own shares at a price of NOK 14.1407. A detailed overview of all transactions is attached. All shares will be transferred to the employees. Subsequently XXL ASA will hold 8,470,000 own shares after this transfer.

The following primary insiders have exercised restricted shares units on 15 February 2022

Magnus Kreuger, Managing Director Austria, has exercised 5,641 restricted share units, corresponding to 5,641 ordinary shares. See attachment for further details.

Cristina Moreno, employee representative in the Board of Directors of XXL ASA, has exercised 7,522 restricted share units, corresponding to 7,522 ordinary shares. See attachment for further details.

2. Restricted share units - 2022 grant

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 9 February 2022 and the resolution to implement a program of restricted share units for employees made by the Annual General Meeting in XXL ASA on 3 June 2021. The strike price has been set to NOK 14.2714, based on the volume weighted average share price of XXL's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the five trading days from 9 February to 15 February 2022. In total around 700,000 restricted share units will be granted to employees. The shares will vest after three years subject to the holder at the time of exercise is employed in XXL.

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Phone: +47 902 72 959

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

Press contact:

Andreas Nyheim

Phone: + 47 952 11 779

E-mail: presse@xxl.no

About XXL ASA XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.