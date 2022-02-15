Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. XXL ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XXL : Restricted share units for employees

02/15/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 15 February 2022 - Restricted share units for employees

1. Exercise of restricted share units from 2019

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 9 February 2022 and the exercise window for vesting restricted share units from 2019 that closed today 15 February 2022. Employees in XXL ASA have exercised 220,728 restricted share units representing 220,728 ordinary shares.

Following this XXL has, pursuant to authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021, bought 220,728 of its own shares at a price of NOK 14.1407. A detailed overview of all transactions is attached. All shares will be transferred to the employees. Subsequently XXL ASA will hold 8,470,000 own shares after this transfer.

The following primary insiders have exercised restricted shares units on 15 February 2022

  • Magnus Kreuger, Managing Director Austria, has exercised 5,641 restricted share units, corresponding to 5,641 ordinary shares. See attachment for further details.
  • Cristina Moreno, employee representative in the Board of Directors of XXL ASA, has exercised 7,522 restricted share units, corresponding to 7,522 ordinary shares. See attachment for further details.

2. Restricted share units - 2022 grant

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 9 February 2022 and the resolution to implement a program of restricted share units for employees made by the Annual General Meeting in XXL ASA on 3 June 2021. The strike price has been set to NOK 14.2714, based on the volume weighted average share price of XXL's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the five trading days from 9 February to 15 February 2022. In total around 700,000 restricted share units will be granted to employees. The shares will vest after three years subject to the holder at the time of exercise is employed in XXL.

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Phone: +47 902 72 959

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

Press contact:

Andreas Nyheim

Phone: + 47 952 11 779

E-mail: presse@xxl.no

About XXL ASA XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XXL ASA
12:47pXXL : Restricted share units for employees
PU
12:27pXXL ASA - Restricted share units for employees
AQ
02/09XXL ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/09XXL : Correction - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by XXL ASA
PU
02/09XXL ASA Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on July 5, 2022
CI
02/09XXL ASA to Open Couple of New Stores in 2022
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : XXL ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09XXL : Solid growth and gross margin improvement – Sweden leading the way
PU
02/09XXL ASA - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend by XXL ASA
AQ
02/09XXL ASA - Solid growth and gross margin improvement - Sweden leading the way
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 806 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
Net income 2021 239 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 127 M 352 M 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 16,9%
Capitalization 3 319 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 363
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart XXL ASA
Duration : Period :
XXL ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XXL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,61 NOK
Average target price 19,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pål Wibe Chief Executive Officer
Stein Alexander Eriksen Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Lund Maurstad Chairman
Espen Terland Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Ulf Bjerknes Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XXL ASA-2.99%374
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-4.34%9 527
FRASERS GROUP PLC-10.83%4 511
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.89%661
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.07%497
ASAHI CO., LTD.-2.28%320