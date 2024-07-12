XXL ASA - Strengthened EBITDA and early signs of potential market recovery, but somewhat disappointing sales in the quarter held back further profitability uplift

XXL is continuing its ambitions on delivering the "Reset & Rethink" plan, which

is progressing well. However, sales development in the second quarter has been

disappointing, driven by low sales of capital-intensive goods in general and

bikes in particular. Early signs of market recovery are seen in mainly Sweden

and partly also Norway and pockets of category growth are seen cross all

markets, mainly in trending categories, soft goods and low price points in

general. XXL will have full focus ahead on turning around sales development in a

continued challenging and campaign driven market.



XXL delivered negative year over year growth of 9 percent in the second quarter

2024, and total operating revenue amounted to NOK 1.8 billion (NOK 1.9 billion).

Especially soft goods and consumables as well as products on lower price points

have increased in demand, while more capital-intensive products have continued

to be in clear decline. Limited product availability on important price points

and products in high demand continued to hold back sales potential as well.

However, Sweden is showing early signs of improvement in both May and June,

while Finland remained to be the most challenging of the three markets

throughout the quarter.



EBITDA is year over year improved by NOK 96 million and amounted to NOK 39

million (negative NOK 57 million), mainly driven by a strengthened gross margin.

XXL also concluded both a successful and oversubscribed NOK 500 million private

placement as well as a subsequent offering of NOK 60 million in the quarter.



Highlights:

-Disappointing revenue development holding back full EBITDA improvement, but

positive gross margin trend

- Total operating revenue of NOK 1 776 million (1 946 million)

- Gross margin of 35.7 per cent (27.6 per cent)

- EBITDA NOK 39 million (negative NOK 57 million)

-Successful and oversubscribed private placement of NOK 500 million and

subsequent offering of NOK 60 million to strengthen liquidity

-The "Reset & Rethink" strategy continuing to progress well



CEO Freddy Sobin says:

"We are delivering a quarter with disappointing sales, primarily driven by low

demand for capital-intensive goods, and with availability still lagging behind.

However, we have a stronger and growing gross margin, which has improved our

operating results. Our costs are increasingly under control, and we see a

positive top-line recovery from March through June. We are continuously moving

in the right direction in the implementation of the Reset & Rethink strategy,

with both Must Win Battles and restructuring going according to plan. Our

primary focus now is top line, to bring XXL back in shape by 2024/25".



Outlook

XXL is in the phase of implementing several strategic initiatives and projects

to improve profitability and operational efficiency moving forward, called

"Reset & Rethink". Five must win battles are expected to deliver an EBITDA

uplift of NOK 500-750 million during the next 12 months.



XXL's target and goal moving forward is to come back to sound profitability as

well as over time gain market shares in all markets and regain growth in the

E-commerce channel.



In line with the existing strategy, XXL will continue to mainly invest in

operational efficiency, store footprint optimization, customer experience

enhancing projects in both stores and in the E-commerce platform, as well as in

IT and tech. Total CAPEX for XXL Group in 2024 is expected to remain modest at

around NOK 100-150 million.



XXL has thus far no new store openings signed in 2024. Mid- to long-term XXL

continues to expect the pace of the store roll-out to be 2-3 new stores per year

including relocations of stores. At the same time XXL will be downsizing several

existing stores. Short term the Group will continue to focus on optimizing the

store portfolio, including evaluation of selective closures of low performing

stores with limited turnaround abilities.



For further information please find attached the quarterly report and the

presentation material.



For APMs please see the quarterly report for further definitions and

reconciliations.



The results will be presented at 08:30 CET by CEO Freddy Sobin and CFO Stein

Eriksen. The presentation will be held in English and will be webcasted at

www.xxlasa.com.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant

to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange

announcement was published by Tolle O. R. Grøterud, Investor Relations Officer

at XXL ASA, on 12 July 2024 at 07:00 CEST.



About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden

and Finland. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics.

XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a

wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor

activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and

the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.





