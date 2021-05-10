XXL : Buyback of shares

Oslo, 10 May 2021
In reference to the buyback program announced 23 April 2021, XXL ASA has purchased 3,200,000 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 21.7862 per share.
Overview of daily purchases:
Date Shares Price
26 April 236 024 20.8020
27 April 288 976 22.3500
28 April 300 000 22.3294
29 April 295 000 22.0288
30 April 300 000 21.6498
3 May 350 000 21.6610
4 May 350 000 21.3713
5 May 350 000 21.5619
6 May 350 000 21.7047
7 May 370 000 22.2386
Following the transactions, XXL ASA owns 8,170,000 of its own shares.
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback program is attached.
Contact persons, XXL ASA:
Investor Relations
Tolle Grøterud
Tel: +47 902 72 959
ir@xxlasa.com
Press
Andreas Nyheim
Tel: +47 952 11 779
presse@xxl.no
