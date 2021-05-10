Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  XXL ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/10 03:19:22 am
22.76 NOK   +2.34%
03:08aXXL  : Buyback of shares
PU
02:56aXXL ASA  : - Buyback of shares
AQ
05/03XXL  : Buyback of shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XXL : Buyback of shares

05/10/2021 | 03:08am EDT
Oslo, 10 May 2021

In reference to the buyback program announced 23 April 2021, XXL ASA has purchased 3,200,000 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 21.7862 per share.

Overview of daily purchases:

Date Shares Price

26 April 236 024 20.8020

27 April 288 976 22.3500

28 April 300 000 22.3294

29 April 295 000 22.0288

30 April 300 000 21.6498

3 May 350 000 21.6610

4 May 350 000 21.3713

5 May 350 000 21.5619

6 May 350 000 21.7047

7 May 370 000 22.2386

Following the transactions, XXL ASA owns 8,170,000 of its own shares.

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback program is attached.

Contact persons, XXL ASA:

Investor Relations

Tolle Grøterud

Tel: +47 902 72 959

ir@xxlasa.com

Press

Andreas Nyheim

Tel: +47 952 11 779

presse@xxl.no

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 07:06:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
