Xybion Digital Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 4 million compared to USD 3.91 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.334893 million compared to net loss of USD 1.22 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 8.14 million compared to USD 7.64 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.706037 million compared to net loss of USD 1.87 million a year ago.
Xybion Digital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
