Xybion Digital Inc. is a Canada-based software as a service company. The Company digitizes drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform. Its products include Pristima XD, Labwise XD, Digital Pathology, COVID-19 Testing, Savante, CQRM XD, Compliance Risk Predictor, Compliance Builder, Emidence XD, ECM XD, CQRM XD Quality Management, and QMS OpenText. It serves over 160 customers in 29 countries. Its solutions focus on employee health and safety, integrated preclinical lab management, early-stage drug discovery, digital lab solutions, regulatory compliance, quality management, predictive compliance, content management, and systems validation. The Company serves various industries, such as life sciences, workplace, healthcare and insurance, safety and workers comp, transportation, energy, financial services, enterprise solutions, and government.

Sector Software