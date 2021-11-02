Log in
3Q 2021 Earnings Package 1.6 MB

11/02/2021
2021 Third Quarter

Results & Earnings

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "goal," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals; or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: overall industry and economic conditions, including industrial, governmental and private sector spending and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets; geopolitical, regulatory, economic and other risks associated with international operations; continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic's magnitude, duration and impacts on our business, operations, growth, and financial condition, as well as uncertainty around approved vaccines and the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; actual or potential other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; availability, shortage or delays in receiving products, parts, electronic components and raw materials from our supply chain; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to inflation, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; disruption, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; availability, regulation and interference with radio spectrum used by some of our products; our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key talent; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related charges and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute and integrate acquisitions; risks relating to products, including defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls; difficulty predicting our financial results, including uncertainties due to the nature of our short- and long-cycle businesses; volatility in our results due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness and the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, data privacy and security, export and import, competition, and the environment and climate change; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law..

Q3 2021 Results & Earnings

2

Patrick Decker

CEO & President

  • Global demand for water solutions continues to be robust, across our business. The team capitalized on that broad-based underlying demand, delivering strong growth in new orders and backlog in all segments. This positions us well to achieve our 2025 growth and strategic milestones, which we outlined at our investor day, last month. The team has done an outstanding job managing inflationary effects with productivity and cost discipline, delivering solid margin and earnings performance. Nevertheless, we foresee the global supply challenges continuing - particularly the chip shortages being experienced across the technology sector. While we expect strong demand to
    continue, nearer term supply constraints have slowed order-to-revenue conversion more than expected, leading" us to moderate our view of full-year revenues and, therefore, earnings.

Q3 2021 Highlights

Organic* Revenue

Organic* Orders

Adj. EBITDA*

Adj. EPS*

Sustainability

Margin

+2%

+20%

17.9%

$0.63

Net Zero GHG

Commitment

Q3 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

3

Q3 2021

XYLEM PERFORMANCE

REVENUE

$1,220

$1,265

Organic*

2%

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

ADJUSTED

EBITDA MARGIN*

18.2%

17.9%

-30 bps

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Adj. Op Margin*

13.0%

12.3%

ADJUSTED EPS*

$0.62

$0.63

+2%

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Organic Growth* by End Market

Utilities (5%)

Industrial 11%

Commercial 10%

Residential 4%

Organic Growth* by Region

Emerging Markets 8%

Western Europe 4%

United States (1%)

KEY PERFORMANCE

DRIVERS

  • Organic* Orders up 20% with continued strong underlying demand across segments; Backlog up 34%
  • Organic* Revenue growth 2%; double digit growth across Industrial and Commercial; Utilities down mid-single digits due to delays caused by supply chain; Residential up mid-single digits
  • Emerging Markets leads revenue growth (+8%); Western Europe solid (+4%); U.S. down slightly (-1%)
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin* and Adj. EPS* drivers:
    • Productivity drives 340 bps EBITDA Margin expansion (EPS +$0.20)
    • Volume/Mix/Price/Other improves EBITDA Margin by 220 bps (EPS +$0.18)
    • Cost inflation reduces EBITDA Margin by 450 bps (EPS -$0.27)
    • Strategic investments and divestitures reduce EBITDA Margin by 140 bps (EPS -$0.10)

Tax Rate*: 15.3% Interest/Other Expense: $18M

Share Count: 181.6M

Q3 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

4

Q3 2021 Water Infrastructure Performance

REVENUE

$524

$547

Organic*

2%

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Organic Growth* by End Market

Utilities

(4%)

Industrial

17%

Organic Growth* by Region

United States

(4%)

Emerging Markets

7%

Western Europe

5%

Highlights

  • Organic* Orders up 9% on increasing demand in the US and Western Europe for wastewater utility Transport applications; Dewatering up from strength in Emerging Markets
  • Strength in Industrial primarily driven by Dewatering business from healthy mining demand in Emerging Markets, as well as broader Industrial recovery, particularly in Western Europe
  • Utilities soft globally driven by supply chain challenges including shipping delays as well as lapping prior year project deliveries in Emerging Markets

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

3.5%

20.2%

2.9%

21.2%

-3.6%

-1.8%

Strong productivity savings and price realization offset inflation and

supply chain constraints

Q3 2020

Vol, Mix,

Productivity Savings

Material,

Investments

Q3 2021

Price & Other

Labor, Freight

Adj. Operating Margin*

18.5%

& OH Inflation

18.6%

Q3 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xylem Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
