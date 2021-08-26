Xylem : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually

Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced the format of its 2021 Investor Day will be virtual, in response to emerging public health guidance in relation to COVID-19.

The event will be held as previously announced on September 30 beginning at 8:30 am, U.S. Eastern time. It will be carried by live webcast, including opportunity to participate in Q&A with the Company’s senior leadership team.

Investors interested in attending can register in advance by contacting the Xylem Investor Relations team at Investor.Relations@xylem.com.

A recording will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US shortly after the event concludes.

