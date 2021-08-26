Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 12:37:32 pm
134.58 USD   -0.38%
12:13pXYLEM : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually
BU
08/25XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20XYLEM : S&P Revises Xylem Outlook To Stable From Negative On Continued Deleveraging; Ratings Affirmed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xylem : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually

08/26/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced the format of its 2021 Investor Day will be virtual, in response to emerging public health guidance in relation to COVID-19.

The event will be held as previously announced on September 30 beginning at 8:30 am, U.S. Eastern time. It will be carried by live webcast, including opportunity to participate in Q&A with the Company’s senior leadership team.

Investors interested in attending can register in advance by contacting the Xylem Investor Relations team at Investor.Relations@xylem.com.

A recording will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US shortly after the event concludes.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XYLEM INC.
12:13pXYLEM : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually
BU
08/25XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20XYLEM : S&P Revises Xylem Outlook To Stable From Negative On Continued Deleverag..
MT
08/18XYLEM : Expands Investment In Next Generation Of Water Innovators
BU
08/12XYLEM : to Host 2021 Investor Day on September 30
BU
08/11XYLEM INC. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share
BU
08/11Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend, Payable on September 23, 2021
CI
08/05XYLEM : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Xylem to $140 From $130, Maintains Bu..
MT
08/05XYLEM : Berenberg Adjusts Xylem's Price Target to $112 From $100, Citing 'Strong..
MT
08/04XYLEM : Credit Suisse Raises Xylem's PT to $110 from $97, Keeps Underperform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 384 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,1x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 24 340 M 24 340 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 135,10 $
Average target price 121,14 $
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.32.72%24 340
ATLAS COPCO AB42.91%79 815
FANUC CORPORATION-7.65%41 496
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.75%39 170
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED48.92%39 013
SANDVIK AB10.23%31 971