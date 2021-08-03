Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/02 04:10:00 pm
125.64 USD   -0.17%
08:43aXYLEM : 2Q 2021 Earnings Package
PU
07:13aXYLEM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:09aXYLEM : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xylem : 2Q 2021 Earnings Package

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 SECOND QUARTER

Results & Earnings

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals; or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: overall industry and economic conditions, including industrial, governmental and private sector spending and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets; geopolitical, regulatory, economic and other risks associated with international operations; continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic's magnitude, duration and impacts on our business, operations, growth, and financial condition, as well as uncertainty around approved vaccines and the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; actual or potential other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to inflation, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; disruption, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; availability of products, parts, electronic components and raw materials from our supply chain; availability, regulation and interference with radio spectrum used by some of our products; our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key talent; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related charges and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute and integrate acquisitions; risks relating to products, including defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls; difficulty predicting our financial results, including uncertainties due to the nature of our short- and long-cycle businesses; volatility in our results due to weather conditions; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness and the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, data privacy and security, export and import, competition, and the environment and climate change; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Q2 2021 Results & Earnings

2

Patrick Decker

CEO & President

"Our team capitalized on robust global demand for our offering, driving revenues above expectations, as well as exceptional growth in new orders and backlog. That commercial momentum puts us in a strong position for the second half and beyond, as we continue to invest in sustainable growth. We expect the team to build on continuing market recovery, giving us confidence in in lifting full- year guidance … We partner with customers to provide more resilient infrastructure, drive affordability, and create a more sustainable water sector. That's our purpose and our business. As climate change drives water challenges"

in communities around the world, we intend to be part of the solution.

Q2 2021 Highlights

Organic* Revenue

Organic* Orders

Adj. EBITDA*

Adj. EPS*

Sustainability

Margin

+11%

+29%

17.3%

$0.66

>1Trillion

Gallons of water enabled for reuse

+200 basis points vs. 2Q 2020

+65% vs. 2Q 2020

through treatment solutions

New Sustainable Fleet Strategy to

move our global fleet to electric and

hybrid vehicles

Q2 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

3

Q2 2021

XYLEM PERFORMANCE

Organic Growth* by End Market

Utilities 6%

Industrial 17%

Commercial 12%

Residential 29%

Organic Growth* by Region

Emerging Markets 18%

Western Europe 17%

United States 5%

REVENUE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

ADJUSTED EPS*

MARGIN*

Organic*

+200

bps

+65%

11%

$1,160

$1,351

15.3%

17.3%

$0.40

$0.66

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Adj. Op Margin*

9.3%

12.3%

KEY PERFORMANCE

DRIVERS

  • Organic* Orders up 29% with strong underlying demand across segments; Backlog up 35%
  • Organic* Revenue growth 11%; double digit growth across Industrial, Commercial and Residential end markets, while Utilities growth improves sequentially driven by Clean Water applications
  • Emerging Markets tops revenue growth (+18%) led by strength in China (+15%); Western Europe with continued robust demand (+17%); U.S. returns to growth (+5%) with orders up double-digits
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin* and Adj. EPS* drivers:
    • Productivity drives 390 bps EBITDA Margin expansion (EPS +$0.24)
    • Volume/Mix/Price/Other improves EBITDA Margin by 330 bps (EPS +$0.31)
    • Cost Inflation reduces EBITDA Margin by 370 bps (EPS -$0.22)
    • Strategic investments reduces EBITDA Margin by 150 bps (EPS -$0.07)

Tax Rate*: 17.9%

Interest/Other Expense: $21M

Share Count: 181.3M

Q2 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

4

Q2 2021 Water Infrastructure Performance

REVENUE

Organic Growth* by End Market

Highlights

Organic*

6%

$501 $569

Q2 2020 Q2 2021

Utilities

3%

Industrial

13%

Organic Growth* by Region

United States

(1%)

Emerging Markets

15%

Western Europe

10%

  • Organic* Orders flat, but up 22% excluding large prior year India deal. Strength in Treatment applications and Dewatering business
  • Mid-teensgrowth in Emerging Markets from Industrial recovery driven by mining demand in Latin America and Africa
  • Double-digitgrowth in Western Europe driven by strong Utility Opex activity
  • U.S. down slightly. Strong Utility Opex demand (up mid-single digits) offset by lapping of prior year Treatment project deliveries and lagging Industrial recovery

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

$124

$125

4.1%

19.0%

0.4%

3.2%

19.0%

1.3%

Strong productivity savings and volume offset inflation and investments

Q2 2020

Vol, Mix, Price &

Productivity Savings

Material, Labor,

Acquisitions &

Q2 2021

Other

Freight & OH

Investments

Adj. Operating Margin*

16.2%

Inflation

17.0%

Q2 2021 Results & Earnings

*See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP reconciliations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xylem Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XYLEM INC.
08:43aXYLEM : 2Q 2021 Earnings Package
PU
07:13aXYLEM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:09aXYLEM : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:03aXYLEM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:59aXYLEM : Earnings Flash (XYL) XYLEM Reports Q2 Revenue $1.35B, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
06:59aXYLEM : Earnings Flash (XYL) XYLEM Reports Q2 EPS $0.66, vs. Street Est of $0.63
MT
06:56aXYLEM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
07/23XYLEM : XYL) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
07/22INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Continued at Xylem
MT
07/19XYLEM : Innovation Cuts Treatment Clarification Costs, Delivers 80% Reduction Of..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 346 M - -
Net income 2021 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 22 620 M 22 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 125,64 $
Average target price 112,07 $
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.23.43%22 620
ATLAS COPCO AB38.92%79 000
FANUC CORPORATION-1.04%44 071
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.13%39 421
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED28.84%33 613
SANDVIK AB11.13%32 721