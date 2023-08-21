O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Xylem Inc, código ISIN BRX1YLBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,330000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,555 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 04/10/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 29/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/08/2023 até 31/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Xylem Inc (Company), ISIN BRX1YLBDR003, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,330000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,555 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 04/10/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/08/2023 to 31/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Xylem Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of engineered equipment for water and wastewater industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of transportation and water treatment systems (42.6%): Flygt, Wedeco, Godwin Pumps, WTW, Sanitaire, AADI and Leopold brands;
- sale of hydraulic equipment (29.4%): booster devices, pumps, valves, heat exchangers, distribution and control equipment, etc. sold under the Goulds, Bell & Gossett, AC Fire, Standard, Flojet, Lowara, Jabsco and Flowtronex brands for the agricultural, industrial, commercial and residential sectors;
- sale of measurement and control systems and analytical instruments (28%): dedicated to the conservation of water resources and water testing.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.1%), Europe (28.8%), Asia/Pacific (12.7%) and other (11.4%).