Xylem : Celebrates 5 Million Flygt Pumps, Continuing 100-Year Record of Cutting-Edge Water Innovation

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (March 28, 2022) - Global water technology leader, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), this week celebrates the production of five million Flygt pumps, continuing its 100-year record of breakthrough water technology innovations. A Flygt Concertor, the world's first wastewater pumping system with integrated digital intelligence, was the five millionth pump to roll off the production line and will serve the UK-based water utility, Scottish Water. The Concertor, which delivers energy savings of up to 70% compared to a conventional pumping system, is among the high-efficiency technologies that will support Scottish Water's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

"Water utilities are continuously working to raise the bar for their communities by increasing the efficiency, sustainability, and affordability of their infrastructure," said Hayati Yarkadas, Xylem President of Water Infrastructure. "For more than a century, we've collaborated with customers around the world to advance Flygt technologies that help address their biggest water challenges. Today's innovations include applying data analytics and decision intelligence to optimize water networks. These high-efficiency technologies also help utilities dramatically reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions."

Xylem's market-leading Flygt solutions have been deployed all over the world, driving major operational and environmental gains for customers and communities, including Scottish Water, Heathrow Airport, and a wastewater utility in Michigan:

Scottish Water's trial of Flygt Concertor led to cost savings of £42,000 (~$55,000) per annum and energy savings of up to 40%. It also observed a significant improvement in asset reliability, with a 99.8% reduction in maintenance call-outs 1

Since installing Flygt Concertor, Heathrow Airport's Water Services Department has avoided clogging and reduced energy consumption by over 50%, while saving 87.5% of cleaning and servicing costs [2]

A wastewater utility in Michigan deployed Flygt innovations to deliver results on target, using 92% less energy[1]

Xylem's five millionth Flygt pump rolled off the production line at its Swedish manufacturing plant, which is on track to recycle 100% of process water by 2023.

