    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30:19 2023-02-22 am EST
103.52 USD   +0.23%
08:21aEnpro Industries Elects Ron Keating to Board of Directors
AQ
02/21XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20Xylem and Partners Volunteer 157,000 Hours Toward Solving Water and Sustainability Challenges in 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xylem Challenges Young Innovators to Help Solve Global Water Crisis

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
High School and University Students to Compete for $20,000 in Prizes in Water Innovation Challenge

Global water technology company Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is calling on students worldwide to join its mission of solving water challenges by signing up to the 2023 Global Student Innovation Challenge. The initiative invites high school and university students between the ages of 13 and 25 to compete for prizes by developing innovative solutions to the world's top water challenges. The registration deadline for this year’s challenge is March 1.

“From devastating storms and floods to droughts and pollutants, local communities and economies everywhere are feeling the impacts of escalating water challenges,” said Patrick Decker, President and Chief Executive Officer at Xylem. “By engaging students and fostering innovation, we have the power to turn the tide on the global water crisis. Our Student Innovation Challenge is an opportunity to bring together the brightest young minds from around the world and tap into their shared passion for innovation to help us shape a brighter future.”

Under the initiative, which is part of Xylem’s global youth program Xylem Ignite, students and their teams can win cash prizes for their project while receiving support from leading water sector experts. Students compete in either high school or university categories, with $5,000 awarded to the top project in each.

The 2023 challenges are focused on: The Water Impact of Green Hydrogen Production, Awareness to Action, Waterways Pollution Prevention Using Data Science, and Water-Energy-Emissions Nexus in Buildings. The deadline for project submissions is April 22, and the winners will be announced later this summer.

Last year, more than 800 high school and university students from more than 50 countries participated. Team SWiFT from Santa Clara, California, was awarded the 2022 grand prize in the high school category for their project to improve the life span of hand-powered water pumps which are commonly used to access water in rural communities.

Team AquaFlo from Canada won the 2022 grand prize in the university category for their design of two technical solutions to notify users when a water hand pump is out of service. Their concepts included a mobile app and an automated message service system.

“The students that have come through the Xylem Global Student Innovation Challenge are some of the best and brightest,” said Austin Alexander, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. “Their ideas have the potential to transform the impact of water on our society. We’re privileged to be able to nurture and encourage their talent so that future generations can benefit from their innovative thinking and ideas.”

To learn more and to register for Xylem’s Global Student Innovation Challenge visit innovationchallenge.xylem.com.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2023
