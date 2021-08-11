Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xylem Inc. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share

08/11/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.28 per share payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2021.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XYLEM INC.
04:18pXYLEM INC. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share
BU
08/05XYLEM : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Xylem to $140 From $130, Maintains Bu..
MT
08/05XYLEM : Berenberg Adjusts Xylem's Price Target to $112 From $100, Citing 'Strong..
MT
08/04XYLEM : Credit Suisse Raises Xylem's PT to $110 from $97, Keeps Underperform Rat..
MT
08/04XYLEM : UK awarded key supplier for Scottish Water's Rental Framework
PU
08/04XYLEM : RBC Raises Price Target on Xylem to $140 From $127, Maintains Outperform..
MT
08/04XYLEM : Citigroup Adjusts Xylem's Price Target to $131 From $117, Maintains Neut..
MT
08/03XYLEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/03XYLEM : 2Q 2021 Earnings Package
PU
08/03XYLEM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 384 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 23 313 M 23 313 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 129,40 $
Average target price 121,14 $
Spread / Average Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.27.12%23 313
ATLAS COPCO AB43.48%80 192
FANUC CORPORATION-1.38%43 109
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.63%38 543
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED31.10%34 235
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.90%32 270