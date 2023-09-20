Sustainable Pumping Technology Helps Water Managers Reach Decarbonization Goals, Lowers Operating Costs Companies Will Enter into a Global Distribution Agreement

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, and LORENTZ, the German solar water pump manufacturer, today announced they will enter into a distribution agreement to expand the availability of solar-powered pumping systems, globally. These sustainable pumping solutions are commonly used in agriculture, irrigation and drinking water applications, enabling water managers to address decarbonization goals while reducing operating costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920547920/en/

Climate-related droughts and severe weather events have increased stress on water supplies, putting pressure on communities to both secure supply and decarbonize energy-intensive systems. Solar-based pumping technology uses renewable energy to deliver reliable, sustainable water at lower cost, even in remote locations.

This partnership will extend and strengthen Xylem’s and LORENTZ’s respective sustainable pumping offerings. Under the agreement, Xylem will harness the power of both companies’ solutions. LORENTZ will supply Xylem with solar-powered and solar/grid hybrid pumping systems. In addition, LORENTZ technology will be used to augment solutions in Xylem’s existing portfolio, and the companies will collaborate to develop new Xylem products. Both companies will continue to serve their respective market segments and maintain their existing distribution networks.

“Innovative technologies offer new ways to protect and optimize water while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. LORENTZ’s technology is a perfect example. This collaboration provides our customers with new sustainable pumping solutions as they strive to decarbonize and deliver cost-effective, efficient and resilient water management,” said Franz Cerwinka, Senior Vice President, President, Applied Water Systems and Business Transformation, Xylem.

“Moving liquids is a very energy-intensive activity. By harnessing solar power and solar/grid hybrid connections, we can help customers reach their sustainable energy goals using renewable energy. We are excited to join with Xylem to help accelerate the water sector’s progress towards net zero,” said Bernt Lorentz, founder and chief executive of LORENTZ.

The distribution agreement excludes the Australia market.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

About LORENTZ

LORENTZ is the global market leader in solar powered water pumping solutions. Founded in Germany during 1993, LORENTZ has pioneered, innovated, and excelled in the engineering and manufacturing of solar powered water pumping.

Today LORENTZ is active in over 130 countries through a dedicated network of professional partners. Our commitment and focus to pumping water using solar power results in us being known as “The Solar Water Pumping Company.”

LORENTZ technology uses the power of the sun to pump water, sustaining and enhancing the life of millions of people, their livestock, and crops. Simply - Sun. Water. Life.

www.lorentz.de

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920547920/en/