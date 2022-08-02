Xylem Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results 08/02/2022 | 06:56am EDT Send by mail :

Robust continuing demand drove strong organic orders growth: 1% on a reported basis, 6% organically

Revenue of $1.4 billion, up 1% on a reported basis, up 6% organically

Earnings per share of $0.62, adjusted earnings per share of $0.66

Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded guidance by 160 basis points

Raising full-year organic revenue guidance to a range of 8% to 10% from 4% to 6%, and adjusted EPS to a range of $2.50 to $2.70 from $2.40 to $2.70 Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today reported second quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, surpassing previous guidance in each business segment. Strong continued global demand drove orders and backlog growth across the portfolio. Second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 16.6 percent, better than the Company’s previous guidance and reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 70 basis points. Inflation and the impact of continuing chip shortages drove the margin decline, exceeding the benefits of price realization and productivity savings. Xylem generated net income of $112 million, or $0.62 per share, and adjusted net income of $120 million, or $0.66 per share, which excludes the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges. “The team delivered very strong second quarter performance on all key metrics, and well ahead of our guidance for the quarter,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. “The result reflects our commercial momentum on continuing underlying demand, disciplined operational execution, and a moderate easing in chip supply constraints.” “On the strength of robust backlog and orders growth, and the team’s demonstrated success mitigating the effects of inflation, we are raising our full-year guidance on revenue and earnings. This further reinforces our longer-term growth and value creation thesis for Xylem.” Outlook Xylem now expects full-year 2022 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 8 to 10 percent, and 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis. This represents an increase from the Company’s previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 4 to 6 percent, and 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis. Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 16.5 to 17.0 percent, raising the low end of the previous range of 16.0 to 17.0 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.70, raising the low end from the previous range of $2.40 to $2.70. The increased guidance reflects strong demand, gradual easing of supply chain constraints and price realization partially offset by inflation and foreign exchange headwinds. Further 2022 planning assumptions are included in Xylem’s second quarter 2022 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. Second Quarter Segment Results Water Infrastructure Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment consists of its portfolio of businesses serving clean water delivery, wastewater transport and treatment, and dewatering. Second quarter 2022 Water Infrastructure revenue was $589 million, a 9.0 percent increase organically compared with second quarter 2021. This robust growth was driven by strong price realization, industrial dewatering demand, and healthy activity in our wastewater utility business in the U.S. and Western Europe. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.4 percent, up 240 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $108 million. Adjusted operating income for the segment, which excludes $3 million of restructuring and realignment, was $111 million, a 14.4 percent increase versus the comparable period last year. Reported operating margin for the segment was 18.3 percent, up 200 basis points versus the prior year, and adjusted operating margin was 18.8 percent, up 180 basis points versus the prior year. Strong price realization, volume, and productivity savings more than offset inflation and strategic investments. Applied Water Xylem’s Applied Water segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in industrial, commercial building, and residential applications. Second quarter 2022 Applied Water revenue was $429 million, a 7.0 percent increase organically year-over-year. The segment delivered strong price realization and backlog execution in industrial and residential end markets, partially offset by continued supply chain constraints in commercial buildings in the United States. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.1 percent, down 130 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $61 million and adjusted operating income, which excludes $2 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $63 million, a 4.5 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The segment reported operating margin was 14.2 percent, down 130 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin declined 120 basis points to 14.7 percent. Strong price realization and productivity savings were more than offset by inflation and lower volume. Measurement & Control Solutions Xylem’s Measurement & Control Solutions segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in smart metering, network technologies, advanced infrastructure analytics and analytic instrumentation. Second quarter 2022 Measurement & Control Solutions revenue was $346 million, down 2.0 percent organically versus the prior year. While chip supply remains constrained, the result is better than our expectations due to improved chip supply in the quarter, and strength in our water quality test applications. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8 percent, down 410 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $(5) million, and adjusted operating income, which excludes $3 million of restructuring and realignment costs and $1 million of special charges, was $(1) million, a 108 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment reported operating margin was (1.4) percent, down 490 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin of (0.3) percent decreased 380 basis points over the prior year period. Volume declines from chip shortages, unfavorable mix and higher inflation more than offset price realization and productivity savings. Supplemental information on Xylem’s second quarter 2022 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors. About Xylem Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” "contemplate," "predict," “forecast,” “likely,” “believe,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by impacts from the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the ongoing coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and related macroeconomic conditions (including inflation). Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, and regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including with respect to domestic content requirements applicable to projects with governmental funding; continued uncertainty around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s magnitude, duration and impacts on our business, operations, growth, and financial condition; actual or potential other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; availability, shortage or delays in receiving electronic components (in particular, semiconductors), parts, and raw materials from our supply chain; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products; disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; ability to retain and attract senior management and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; difficulty predicting our financial results; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls with respect to products; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related charges and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute and integrate acquisitions; volatility in served markets or impacts on business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness and uncertainty around the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, data privacy and security, export and import, competition, and the environment and climate change; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; and other factors set forth under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Six Months For the period ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,364 $ 1,351 $ 2,636 $ 2,607 Cost of revenue 844 831 1,649 1,597 Gross profit 520 520 987 1,010 Selling, general and administrative expenses 314 304 618 605 Research and development expenses 53 53 105 103 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 7 3 7 9 Operating income 146 160 257 293 Interest expense 12 21 25 42 Other non-operating income (expense), net 2 (3 ) 1 (1 ) Gain from sale of business — 2 1 2 Income before taxes 136 138 234 252 Income tax expense 24 25 40 52 Net income $ 112 $ 113 $ 194 $ 200 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 1.07 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 1.07 $ 1.10 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 180.2 180.1 180.2 180.2 Diluted 180.6 181.3 180.8 181.4 XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,113 $ 1,349 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $41 and $44 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,024 953 Inventories 852 700 Prepaid and other current assets 185 158 Total current assets 3,174 3,160 Property, plant and equipment, net 608 644 Goodwill 2,714 2,792 Other intangible assets, net 975 1,016 Other non-current assets 718 664 Total assets $ 8,189 $ 8,276 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 648 $ 639 Accrued and other current liabilities 782 752 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 521 — Total current liabilities 1,951 1,391 Long-term debt 1,879 2,440 Accrued post-retirement benefits 408 438 Deferred income tax liabilities 292 287 Other non-current accrued liabilities 456 494 Total liabilities 4,986 5,050 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 195.9 shares and 195.6 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 2 Capital in excess of par value 2,111 2,089 Retained earnings 2,238 2,154 Treasury stock – at cost 15.8 shares and 15.2 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively (708 ) (656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (448 ) (371 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,195 3,218 Non-controlling interests 8 8 Total equity 3,203 3,226 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,189 $ 8,276 XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 194 $ 200 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 56 59 Amortization 62 65 Share-based compensation 18 17 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 7 9 Gain from sale of business (1 ) (2 ) Other, net 6 6 Payments for restructuring (5 ) (18 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (119 ) (66 ) Changes in inventories (189 ) (89 ) Changes in accounts payable 40 36 Other, net (37 ) (11 ) Net Cash – Operating activities 32 206 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (95 ) (80 ) Proceeds from sale of business 1 2 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 — Cash received from investments 4 — Cash paid for investments (7 ) — Other, net 10 9 Net Cash – Investing activities (84 ) (69 ) Financing Activities Repurchase of common stock (52 ) (68 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 3 9 Dividends paid (110 ) (102 ) Other, net 1 (1 ) Net Cash – Financing activities (158 ) (162 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (26 ) (10 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (236 ) (35 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,349 1,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,113 $ 1,840 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 40 $ 58 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 42 $ 60 Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. “Organic revenue" and "Organic orders” defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. “Constant currency” defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. “EBITDA” defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and “Adjusted EPS” defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. “Free Cash Flow” defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. “Realignment costs” defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. “Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for costs related to the UK pension plan buyout. “Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments. Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2022 v. 2021 2022 v. 2021 FX Impact Adj. 2022 v. 2021 Adj. 2022 v. 2021 2022 2021 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 3,399 3,198 201 6% 11 107 319 10% 10% Water Infrastructure 1,391 1,250 141 11% - 66 207 17% 17% Applied Water 985 963 22 2% - 25 47 5% 5% Measurement & Control Solutions 1,023 985 38 4% 11 16 65 7% 5% Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,684 1,660 24 1% 5 67 96 6% 5% Water Infrastructure 731 639 92 14% - 42 134 21% 21% Applied Water 480 486 (6) (1%) - 15 9 2% 2% Measurement & Control Solutions 473 535 (62) (12%) 5 10 (47) (9%) (10%) Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,715 1,538 177 12% 6 40 223 14% 14% Water Infrastructure 660 611 49 8% - 24 73 12% 12% Applied Water 505 477 28 6% - 10 38 8% 8% Measurement & Control Solutions 550 450 100 22% 6 6 112 25% 24% Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2022 v. 2021 2022 v. 2021 FX Impact Adj. 2022 v. 2021 Adj. 2022 v. 2021 2022 2021 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,636 2,607 29 1% 5 93 127 5% 5% Water Infrastructure 1,122 1,078 44 4% - 53 97 9% 9% Applied Water 854 807 47 6% - 23 70 9% 9% Measurement & Control Solutions 660 722 (62) (9%) 5 17 (40) (6%) (6%) Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,364 1,351 13 1% 3 60 76 6% 5% Water Infrastructure 589 569 20 4% - 34 54 9% 9% Applied Water 429 414 15 4% - 15 30 7% 7% Measurement & Control Solutions 346 368 (22) (6%) 3 11 (8) (2%) (3%) Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,272 1,256 16 1% 2 33 51 4% 4% Water Infrastructure 533 509 24 5% - 19 43 8% 8% Applied Water 425 393 32 8% - 8 40 10% 10% Measurement & Control Solutions 314 354 (40) (11%) 2 6 (32) (9%) (10%) Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 YTD 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 1,272 1,256 1,364 1,351 2,636 2,607 • Water Infrastructure 533 509 589 569 1,122 1,078 • Applied Water 425 393 429 414 854 807 • Measurement & Control Solutions 314 354 346 368 660 722 Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 111 133 146 160 257 293 • Water Infrastructure 74 71 108 93 182 164 • Applied Water 59 66 61 64 120 130 • Measurement & Control Solutions (10 ) 9 (5 ) 13 (15 ) 22 • Total Segments 123 146 164 170 287 316 Operating Margin • Total Xylem 8.7 % 10.6 % 10.7 % 11.8 % 9.7 % 11.2 % • Water Infrastructure 13.9 % 13.9 % 18.3 % 16.3 % 16.2 % 15.2 % • Applied Water 13.9 % 16.8 % 14.2 % 15.5 % 14.1 % 16.1 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (3.2 %) 2.5 % (1.4 %) 3.5 % (2.3 %) 3.0 % • Total Segments 9.7 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.6 % 10.9 % 12.1 % Special Charges • Total Xylem 1 2 1 - 2 2 • Water Infrastructure - - - - - • Applied Water - 1 - - 1 • Measurement & Control Solutions - - 1 - 1 - • Total Segments - 1 1 - 1 1 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 4 8 8 6 12 14 • Water Infrastructure 1 5 3 4 4 9 • Applied Water 1 1 2 2 3 3 • Measurement & Control Solutions 2 2 3 - 5 2 • Total Segments 4 8 8 6 12 14 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 116 143 155 166 271 309 • Water Infrastructure 75 76 111 97 186 173 • Applied Water 60 68 63 66 123 134 • Measurement & Control Solutions (8 ) 11 (1 ) 13 (9 ) 24 • Total Segments 127 155 173 176 300 331 Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 9.1 % 11.4 % 11.4 % 12.3 % 10.3 % 11.9 % • Water Infrastructure 14.1 % 14.9 % 18.8 % 17.0 % 16.6 % 16.0 % • Applied Water 14.1 % 17.3 % 14.7 % 15.9 % 14.4 % 16.6 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (2.5 %) 3.1 % (0.3 %) 3.5 % (1.4 %) 3.3 % • Total Segments 10.0 % 12.3 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 11.4 % 12.7 % Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 1,364 - 1,364 1,351 - 1,351 Operating Income 146 9 a 155 160 6 a 166 Operating Margin 10.7 % 11.4 % 11.8 % 12.3 % Interest Expense (12 ) - (12 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 2 2 b 4 (3 ) 3 b - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business - - - 2 (2 ) - Income before Taxes 136 11 147 138 7 145 Provision for Income Taxes (24 ) (3 ) c (27 ) (25 ) (1 ) c (26 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 112 8 120 113 6 119 Diluted Shares 180.6 180.6 181.3 181.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.04 $ 0.66 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.08 ) Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.74 Q2 YTD 2022 Q2 YTD 2021 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,636 - 2,636 2,607 - 2,607 Operating Income 257 14 a 271 293 16 a 309 Operating Margin 9.7 % 10.3 % 11.2 % 11.9 % Interest Expense (25 ) - (25 ) (42 ) - (42 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 1 3 b 4 (1 ) 4 b 3 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business 1 (1 ) - 2 (2 ) - Income before Taxes 234 16 250 252 18 270 Provision for Income Taxes (40 ) (6 ) c (46 ) (52 ) 3 c (49 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 194 10 204 200 21 221 Diluted Shares 180.8 180.8 181.4 181.4 Diluted EPS $ 1.07 $ 0.06 $ 1.13 $ 1.10 $ 0.13 $ 1.23 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 1.19 $ 0.06 $ 1.25 a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $8 million in 2022 and $6 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $1 million in 2022 (related to intangible asset impairment). Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $12 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $2 million ($1 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $1 million for pension costs related to the UK pension plan) in both 2022 and 2021. b Quarter-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $2 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout. Year-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $3 million in 2022 and $4 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout. c Quarter-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $2 million in 2022 and $1 million in 2021; $1 million net tax impact on special charges in 2021; and $1 million of negative impact from tax related special benefits to GAAP tax in 2022 and $1 million of positive impact from tax related special charges to GAAP tax in 2021. Year-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $3 million in both 2022 and 2021; $1 million net tax impact on special charges in 2022 and 2021; and $2 million of negative impact from tax related special benefits to GAAP tax in 2022 and $7 million of positive impact from tax related special charges to GAAP tax in 2021. Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Year-to-Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Cash - Operating Activities $ (81 ) $ (26 ) $ 113 $ 232 $ 32 $ 206 Capital Expenditures - PP&E (31 ) (22 ) (30 ) (25 ) (61 ) (47 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (18 ) (17 ) (16 ) (16 ) (34 ) (33 ) Capital Expenditures (49 ) (39 ) (46 ) (41 ) (95 ) (80 ) Free Cash Flow $ (130 ) $ (65 ) $ 67 $ 191 $ (63 ) $ 126 Free Cash Flow $ (130 ) $ (65 ) $ 67 $ 191 $ (63 ) $ 126 Net Income 82 87 112 113 194 200 Gain/(Loss) from sale of business 1 - - 2 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment Charges - non-cash impairment - (1 ) - - - (1 ) Special Charges - non-cash impairment - (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Net Income, excluding gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items $ 81 $ 89 $ 113 $ 111 $ 194 $ 200 Operating Cash Flow Conversion (99 %) (30 %) 101 % 205 % 16 % 103 % Free Cash Flow Conversion (160 %) (73 %) 59 % 172 % (32 %) 63 % Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 82 112 194 Income Tax Expense 16 24 40 Interest Expense (Income), net 11 10 21 Depreciation 28 28 56 Amortization 30 32 62 EBITDA 167 206 373 Share-based Compensation 9 9 18 Restructuring & Realignment 4 8 12 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - (1 ) Special Charges 2 3 5 Adjusted EBITDA 181 226 407 Revenue 1,272 1,364 2,636 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.2 % 16.6 % 15.4 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 87 113 114 113 427 Income Tax Expense 27 25 19 13 84 Interest Expense (Income), net 19 19 20 11 69 Depreciation 30 29 31 28 118 Amortization 32 33 31 31 127 EBITDA 195 219 215 196 825 Share-based Compensation 9 8 8 8 33 Restructuring & Realignment 8 6 2 6 22 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - (2 ) - - (2 ) Special Charges 3 3 2 4 12 Adjusted EBITDA 215 234 227 214 890 Revenue 1,256 1,351 1,265 1,323 5,195 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.1 % 17.3 % 17.9 % 16.2 % 17.1 % Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Infrastructure 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 71 109 180 Income Tax Expense Interest Expense (Income), net (1 ) - (1 ) Depreciation 11 11 22 Amortization 2 3 5 EBITDA 83 123 206 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 Restructuring & Realignment 1 3 4 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - Special Charges - - Adjusted EBITDA 85 126 211 Revenue 533 589 1,122 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.9 % 21.4 % 18.8 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 70 92 102 121 385 Income Tax Expense - Interest Expense (Income), net (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) (3 ) Depreciation 11 11 11 10 43 Amortization 2 2 1 3 8 EBITDA 82 104 114 133 433 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 - 2 Restructuring & Realignment 5 4 1 2 12 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - Special Charges - Adjusted EBITDA 88 108 116 135 447 Revenue 509 569 547 622 2,247 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.3 % 19.0 % 21.2 % 21.7 % 19.9 % Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Applied Water 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 58 61 119 Income Tax Expense Interest Expense (Income), net - - - Depreciation 5 4 9 Amortization - 1 1 EBITDA 63 66 129 Share-based Compensation 1 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 3 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - Special Charges - - - Adjusted EBITDA 65 69 134 Revenue 425 429 854 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 16.1 % 15.7 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 66 65 60 48 239 Income Tax Expense - Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 5 5 5 5 20 Amortization 1 1 - - 2 EBITDA 72 71 65 53 261 Share-based Compensation 1 1 1 1 4 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 2 2 7 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - (2 ) - - (2 ) Special Charges 1 - - - 1 Adjusted EBITDA 75 72 68 56 271 Revenue 393 414 400 406 1,613 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 % 17.4 % 17.0 % 13.8 % 16.8 % Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Measurement & Control Solutions 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income (9 ) (6 ) (15 ) Income Tax Expense Interest Expense (Income), net - - - Depreciation 9 8 17 Amortization 25 26 51 EBITDA 25 28 53 Share-based Compensation 1 2 3 Restructuring & Realignment 2 3 5 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - (1 ) Special Charges 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 27 34 61 Revenue 314 346 660 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.6 % 9.8 % 9.2 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 8 12 7 (17 ) 10 Income Tax Expense - Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 9 10 11 8 38 Amortization 27 27 27 26 107 EBITDA 44 49 45 17 155 Share-based Compensation 1 2 1 2 6 Restructuring & Realignment 2 - (1 ) 2 3 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - Special Charges - Adjusted EBITDA 47 51 45 21 164 Revenue 354 368 318 295 1,335 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 13.9 % 14.2 % 7.1 % 12.3 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005731/en/

