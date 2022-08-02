Xylem Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Robust continuing demand drove strong organic orders growth: 1% on a reported basis, 6% organically
Revenue of $1.4 billion, up 1% on a reported basis, up 6% organically
Earnings per share of $0.62, adjusted earnings per share of $0.66
Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded guidance by 160 basis points
Raising full-year organic revenue guidance to a range of 8% to 10% from 4% to 6%, and adjusted EPS to a range of $2.50 to $2.70 from $2.40 to $2.70
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today reported second quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, surpassing previous guidance in each business segment. Strong continued global demand drove orders and backlog growth across the portfolio.
Second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 16.6 percent, better than the Company’s previous guidance and reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 70 basis points. Inflation and the impact of continuing chip shortages drove the margin decline, exceeding the benefits of price realization and productivity savings. Xylem generated net income of $112 million, or $0.62 per share, and adjusted net income of $120 million, or $0.66 per share, which excludes the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges.
“The team delivered very strong second quarter performance on all key metrics, and well ahead of our guidance for the quarter,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. “The result reflects our commercial momentum on continuing underlying demand, disciplined operational execution, and a moderate easing in chip supply constraints.”
“On the strength of robust backlog and orders growth, and the team’s demonstrated success mitigating the effects of inflation, we are raising our full-year guidance on revenue and earnings. This further reinforces our longer-term growth and value creation thesis for Xylem.”
Outlook
Xylem now expects full-year 2022 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 8 to 10 percent, and 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis. This represents an increase from the Company’s previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 4 to 6 percent, and 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis. Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 16.5 to 17.0 percent, raising the low end of the previous range of 16.0 to 17.0 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.70, raising the low end from the previous range of $2.40 to $2.70. The increased guidance reflects strong demand, gradual easing of supply chain constraints and price realization partially offset by inflation and foreign exchange headwinds.
Second Quarter Segment Results
Water Infrastructure
Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment consists of its portfolio of businesses serving clean water delivery, wastewater transport and treatment, and dewatering.
Second quarter 2022 Water Infrastructure revenue was $589 million, a 9.0 percent increase organically compared with second quarter 2021. This robust growth was driven by strong price realization, industrial dewatering demand, and healthy activity in our wastewater utility business in the U.S. and Western Europe.
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.4 percent, up 240 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $108 million. Adjusted operating income for the segment, which excludes $3 million of restructuring and realignment, was $111 million, a 14.4 percent increase versus the comparable period last year. Reported operating margin for the segment was 18.3 percent, up 200 basis points versus the prior year, and adjusted operating margin was 18.8 percent, up 180 basis points versus the prior year. Strong price realization, volume, and productivity savings more than offset inflation and strategic investments.
Applied Water
Xylem’s Applied Water segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in industrial, commercial building, and residential applications.
Second quarter 2022 Applied Water revenue was $429 million, a 7.0 percent increase organically year-over-year. The segment delivered strong price realization and backlog execution in industrial and residential end markets, partially offset by continued supply chain constraints in commercial buildings in the United States.
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.1 percent, down 130 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $61 million and adjusted operating income, which excludes $2 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $63 million, a 4.5 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The segment reported operating margin was 14.2 percent, down 130 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin declined 120 basis points to 14.7 percent. Strong price realization and productivity savings were more than offset by inflation and lower volume.
Measurement & Control Solutions
Xylem’s Measurement & Control Solutions segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in smart metering, network technologies, advanced infrastructure analytics and analytic instrumentation.
Second quarter 2022 Measurement & Control Solutions revenue was $346 million, down 2.0 percent organically versus the prior year. While chip supply remains constrained, the result is better than our expectations due to improved chip supply in the quarter, and strength in our water quality test applications.
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8 percent, down 410 basis points from the prior year. Reported operating income for the segment was $(5) million, and adjusted operating income, which excludes $3 million of restructuring and realignment costs and $1 million of special charges, was $(1) million, a 108 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment reported operating margin was (1.4) percent, down 490 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin of (0.3) percent decreased 380 basis points over the prior year period. Volume declines from chip shortages, unfavorable mix and higher inflation more than offset price realization and productivity savings.
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months
Six Months
For the period ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
1,364
$
1,351
$
2,636
$
2,607
Cost of revenue
844
831
1,649
1,597
Gross profit
520
520
987
1,010
Selling, general and administrative expenses
314
304
618
605
Research and development expenses
53
53
105
103
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
7
3
7
9
Operating income
146
160
257
293
Interest expense
12
21
25
42
Other non-operating income (expense), net
2
(3
)
1
(1
)
Gain from sale of business
—
2
1
2
Income before taxes
136
138
234
252
Income tax expense
24
25
40
52
Net income
$
112
$
113
$
194
$
200
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.63
$
1.07
$
1.11
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
1.07
$
1.10
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
180.2
180.1
180.2
180.2
Diluted
180.6
181.3
180.8
181.4
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,113
$
1,349
Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $41 and $44 in 2022 and 2021, respectively
1,024
953
Inventories
852
700
Prepaid and other current assets
185
158
Total current assets
3,174
3,160
Property, plant and equipment, net
608
644
Goodwill
2,714
2,792
Other intangible assets, net
975
1,016
Other non-current assets
718
664
Total assets
$
8,189
$
8,276
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
648
$
639
Accrued and other current liabilities
782
752
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
521
—
Total current liabilities
1,951
1,391
Long-term debt
1,879
2,440
Accrued post-retirement benefits
408
438
Deferred income tax liabilities
292
287
Other non-current accrued liabilities
456
494
Total liabilities
4,986
5,050
Stockholders’ equity:
Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share:
Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 195.9 shares and 195.6 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively
2
2
Capital in excess of par value
2,111
2,089
Retained earnings
2,238
2,154
Treasury stock – at cost 15.8 shares and 15.2 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively
(708
)
(656
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(448
)
(371
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,195
3,218
Non-controlling interests
8
8
Total equity
3,203
3,226
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
8,189
$
8,276
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions)
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
194
$
200
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
56
59
Amortization
62
65
Share-based compensation
18
17
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
7
9
Gain from sale of business
(1
)
(2
)
Other, net
6
6
Payments for restructuring
(5
)
(18
)
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):
Changes in receivables
(119
)
(66
)
Changes in inventories
(189
)
(89
)
Changes in accounts payable
40
36
Other, net
(37
)
(11
)
Net Cash – Operating activities
32
206
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(95
)
(80
)
Proceeds from sale of business
1
2
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
3
—
Cash received from investments
4
—
Cash paid for investments
(7
)
—
Other, net
10
9
Net Cash – Investing activities
(84
)
(69
)
Financing Activities
Repurchase of common stock
(52
)
(68
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
3
9
Dividends paid
(110
)
(102
)
Other, net
1
(1
)
Net Cash – Financing activities
(158
)
(162
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(26
)
(10
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(236
)
(35
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,349
1,875
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,113
$
1,840
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
40
$
58
Income taxes (net of refunds received)
$
42
$
60
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
“Organic revenue" and "Organic orders” defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
“Constant currency” defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
“EBITDA” defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and “Adjusted EPS” defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
“Free Cash Flow” defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.
“Realignment costs” defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
“Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for costs related to the UK pension plan buyout.
“Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
(As Reported - GAAP)
(As Adjusted - Organic)
Constant Currency
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E) = B+C+D
(F) = E/A
(G) = (E - C) / A
Change
% Change
Acquisitions /
Divestitures
Change
% Change
Orders
Orders
2022 v. 2021
2022 v. 2021
FX Impact
Adj. 2022 v. 2021
Adj. 2022 v. 2021
2022
2021
Six Months Ended June 30
Xylem Inc.
3,399
3,198
201
6%
11
107
319
10%
10%
Water Infrastructure
1,391
1,250
141
11%
-
66
207
17%
17%
Applied Water
985
963
22
2%
-
25
47
5%
5%
Measurement & Control Solutions
1,023
985
38
4%
11
16
65
7%
5%
Quarter Ended June 30
Xylem Inc.
1,684
1,660
24
1%
5
67
96
6%
5%
Water Infrastructure
731
639
92
14%
-
42
134
21%
21%
Applied Water
480
486
(6)
(1%)
-
15
9
2%
2%
Measurement & Control Solutions
473
535
(62)
(12%)
5
10
(47)
(9%)
(10%)
Quarter Ended March 31
Xylem Inc.
1,715
1,538
177
12%
6
40
223
14%
14%
Water Infrastructure
660
611
49
8%
-
24
73
12%
12%
Applied Water
505
477
28
6%
-
10
38
8%
8%
Measurement & Control Solutions
550
450
100
22%
6
6
112
25%
24%
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions)
(As Reported - GAAP)
(As Adjusted - Organic)
Constant Currency
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E) = B+C+D
(F) = E/A
(G) = (E - C) / A
Change
% Change
Acquisitions / Divestitures
Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue
2022 v. 2021
2022 v. 2021
FX Impact
Adj. 2022 v. 2021
Adj. 2022 v. 2021
2022
2021
Six Months Ended June 30
Xylem Inc.
2,636
2,607
29
1%
5
93
127
5%
5%
Water Infrastructure
1,122
1,078
44
4%
-
53
97
9%
9%
Applied Water
854
807
47
6%
-
23
70
9%
9%
Measurement & Control Solutions
660
722
(62)
(9%)
5
17
(40)
(6%)
(6%)
Quarter Ended June 30
Xylem Inc.
1,364
1,351
13
1%
3
60
76
6%
5%
Water Infrastructure
589
569
20
4%
-
34
54
9%
9%
Applied Water
429
414
15
4%
-
15
30
7%
7%
Measurement & Control Solutions
346
368
(22)
(6%)
3
11
(8)
(2%)
(3%)
Quarter Ended March 31
Xylem Inc.
1,272
1,256
16
1%
2
33
51
4%
4%
Water Infrastructure
533
509
24
5%
-
19
43
8%
8%
Applied Water
425
393
32
8%
-
8
40
10%
10%
Measurement & Control Solutions
314
354
(40)
(11%)
2
6
(32)
(9%)
(10%)
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions)
Q1
Q2
YTD
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Revenue
• Total Xylem
1,272
1,256
1,364
1,351
2,636
2,607
• Water Infrastructure
533
509
589
569
1,122
1,078
• Applied Water
425
393
429
414
854
807
• Measurement & Control Solutions
314
354
346
368
660
722
Operating Income (Loss)
• Total Xylem
111
133
146
160
257
293
• Water Infrastructure
74
71
108
93
182
164
• Applied Water
59
66
61
64
120
130
• Measurement & Control Solutions
(10
)
9
(5
)
13
(15
)
22
• Total Segments
123
146
164
170
287
316
Operating Margin
• Total Xylem
8.7
%
10.6
%
10.7
%
11.8
%
9.7
%
11.2
%
• Water Infrastructure
13.9
%
13.9
%
18.3
%
16.3
%
16.2
%
15.2
%
• Applied Water
13.9
%
16.8
%
14.2
%
15.5
%
14.1
%
16.1
%
• Measurement & Control Solutions
(3.2
%)
2.5
%
(1.4
%)
3.5
%
(2.3
%)
3.0
%
• Total Segments
9.7
%
11.6
%
12.0
%
12.6
%
10.9
%
12.1
%
Special Charges
• Total Xylem
1
2
1
-
2
2
• Water Infrastructure
-
-
-
-
-
• Applied Water
-
1
-
-
1
• Measurement & Control Solutions
-
-
1
-
1
-
• Total Segments
-
1
1
-
1
1
Restructuring & Realignment Costs
• Total Xylem
4
8
8
6
12
14
• Water Infrastructure
1
5
3
4
4
9
• Applied Water
1
1
2
2
3
3
• Measurement & Control Solutions
2
2
3
-
5
2
• Total Segments
4
8
8
6
12
14
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
• Total Xylem
116
143
155
166
271
309
• Water Infrastructure
75
76
111
97
186
173
• Applied Water
60
68
63
66
123
134
• Measurement & Control Solutions
(8
)
11
(1
)
13
(9
)
24
• Total Segments
127
155
173
176
300
331
Adjusted Operating Margin
• Total Xylem
9.1
%
11.4
%
11.4
%
12.3
%
10.3
%
11.9
%
• Water Infrastructure
14.1
%
14.9
%
18.8
%
17.0
%
16.6
%
16.0
%
• Applied Water
14.1
%
17.3
%
14.7
%
15.9
%
14.4
%
16.6
%
• Measurement & Control Solutions
(2.5
%)
3.1
%
(0.3
%)
3.5
%
(1.4
%)
3.3
%
• Total Segments
10.0
%
12.3
%
12.7
%
13.0
%
11.4
%
12.7
%
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Diluted EPS
($ Millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Total Revenue
1,364
-
1,364
1,351
-
1,351
Operating Income
146
9
a
155
160
6
a
166
Operating Margin
10.7
%
11.4
%
11.8
%
12.3
%
Interest Expense
(12
)
-
(12
)
(21
)
-
(21
)
Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
2
2
b
4
(3
)
3
b
-
Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
-
-
-
2
(2
)
-
Income before Taxes
136
11
147
138
7
145
Provision for Income Taxes
(24
)
(3
)
c
(27
)
(25
)
(1
)
c
(26
)
Net Income Attributable to Xylem
112
8
120
113
6
119
Diluted Shares
180.6
180.6
181.3
181.3
Diluted EPS
$
0.62
$
0.04
$
0.66
$
0.62
$
0.04
$
0.66
Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS
$
(0.08
)
$
-
$
(0.08
)
Diluted EPS at Constant Currency
$
0.70
$
0.04
$
0.74
Q2 YTD 2022
Q2 YTD 2021
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Total Revenue
2,636
-
2,636
2,607
-
2,607
Operating Income
257
14
a
271
293
16
a
309
Operating Margin
9.7
%
10.3
%
11.2
%
11.9
%
Interest Expense
(25
)
-
(25
)
(42
)
-
(42
)
Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
1
3
b
4
(1
)
4
b
3
Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
1
(1
)
-
2
(2
)
-
Income before Taxes
234
16
250
252
18
270
Provision for Income Taxes
(40
)
(6
)
c
(46
)
(52
)
3
c
(49
)
Net Income Attributable to Xylem
194
10
204
200
21
221
Diluted Shares
180.8
180.8
181.4
181.4
Diluted EPS
$
1.07
$
0.06
$
1.13
$
1.10
$
0.13
$
1.23
Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.12
)
Diluted EPS at Constant Currency
$
1.19
$
0.06
$
1.25
a
Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $8 million in 2022 and $6 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $1 million in 2022 (related to intangible asset impairment).
Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $12 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $2 million ($1 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $1 million for pension costs related to the UK pension plan) in both 2022 and 2021.
b
Quarter-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $2 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout.
Year-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $3 million in 2022 and $4 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout.
c
Quarter-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $2 million in 2022 and $1 million in 2021; $1 million net tax impact on special charges in 2021; and $1 million of negative impact from tax related special benefits to GAAP tax in 2022 and $1 million of positive impact from tax related special charges to GAAP tax in 2021.
Year-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $3 million in both 2022 and 2021; $1 million net tax impact on special charges in 2022 and 2021; and $2 million of negative impact from tax related special benefits to GAAP tax in 2022 and $7 million of positive impact from tax related special charges to GAAP tax in 2021.
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions)