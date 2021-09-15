Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xylem : Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million

09/15/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DoJ, EPA Have Endorsed South Bend’s Updated Long Term Plan Requiring 60% Less Infrastructure Investment

Delivers Better Environmental Outcomes, Exceeding Original Overflow And Pollution Control Requirements

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), is delivering the advanced “smart sewer” system enabling the City of South Bend, Indiana, to exceed the requirements of a wastewater consent decree for 60% less capital investment (CapEx) than originally planned.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005648/en/

Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million (Photo: Business Wire)

The US Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) have now formally endorsed the City’s long-term sewer plan, based on the advanced technology. The EPA, the DoJ and the City of South Bend originally entered into a consent decree in 2012 in response to the City’s aging sewer infrastructure that frequently overflowed, discharging millions of gallons of sewage and stormwater into the landmark St. Joseph River each year. The plan to address the problem was set to cost South Bend ratepayers $713 million in capital improvements. But the parties have now announced they are amending the original agreement with a revised plan based on “smart sewer” technology. The City’s new approach, using Xylem’s wastewater network optimization solution, provides “better protection at lower cost,” according to the EPA.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with the visionary team at the City of South Bend, providing the digital innovation and insights to make this transformation possible,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem’s CEO. “Their hard work has now resulted in a ground-breaking outcome which will save every family in the city thousands of dollars while enabling them to enjoy a more beautiful St. Joseph River, and have access to cleaner water more affordably.”

“We will spend 400 million dollars less than originally estimated, achieving greater environmental benefit and level of service, just by optimizing the existing system in the ground,” said Eric Horvath, Director of Public Works for the City of South Bend.

“Capturing and using data from sewers used to sound strange,” Decker continued. “But our water infrastructure increasingly has to deal with sudden and extreme weather events, while meeting regulatory requirements and protecting our communities. South Bend is among a growing number of cities modernizing their water systems with advanced digital solutions to make their communities more resilient. We are proud to serve them in this journey.”

The City of South Bend’s revised plan consists of a monitoring system of more than 165 sensors and software agents located throughout the City’s urban watershed, managing 13 automated gates and valves. Real-time decision support technology enables the network to react to sudden wet weather events and avoid flooding by quickly moving flows to under-utilized parts of the network. Operators receive overflow information via control room screens, smartphones and tablets – giving them the ability to override the system at any time, if needed.

The result has been a dramatic reduction in combined sewer overflow volumes (roughly 1 billion gallons per year), and a more-than 50% drop in E. coli concentration in the St. Joseph River. In addition to the capital works savings, the City is also benefiting from $1.5 million per year in reduced operations and maintenance costs.

The City has implemented its new control plan based on the Xylem solution working alongside deployment partners American Structurepoint, LimnoTech, and Stantec.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XYLEM INC.
08:16aXYLEM : Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Mil..
BU
09/10Xylem Seeks Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
09/08XYLEM : To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Xylem
MT
08/26XYLEM : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually
BU
08/25XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20XYLEM : S&P Revises Xylem Outlook To Stable From Negative On Continued Deleverag..
MT
08/18XYLEM : Expands Investment In Next Generation Of Water Innovators
BU
08/12XYLEM : to Host 2021 Investor Day on September 30
BU
08/11XYLEM INC. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 384 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,1x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 23 870 M 23 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,49 $
Average target price 121,14 $
Spread / Average Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.30.16%23 870
ATLAS COPCO AB43.20%81 347
FANUC CORPORATION6.41%47 198
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED50.81%39 330
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.28%36 886
SANDVIK AB7.90%31 735