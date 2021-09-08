Log in
Delayed Nyse - 09/08 04:10:00 pm
135.11 USD   -0.40%
05:33pXYLEM : To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Xylem
MT
08/26XYLEM : 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually
BU
Xylem : To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

09/08/2021
Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced its President and CEO, Patrick Decker, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On Friday, September 10, at 08:40 AM EDT, Decker will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.

On Wednesday, September 15, at 3:45 PM EDT, he will join a virtual discussion as part of the ninth annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Recordings of both sessions will be available at Investor Events | Xylem US.

Decker and Latino will also participate in small group investor meetings as part of both conferences.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 384 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,4x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 24 439 M 24 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.33.26%24 439
ATLAS COPCO AB40.96%79 798
FANUC CORPORATION2.90%45 443
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED49.01%41 002
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.42%37 427
SANDVIK AB12.57%33 109